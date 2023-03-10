Video Shows Masked Teens In Elevator After Wrecking Queens Chinese Restaurant

Police in New York has released a new surveillance video of a group of people in masks who broke into a Chinese restaurant in Queens on March 4.
On Thursday, surveillance footage showed 17 teens squeezing into an elevator right after trashing Fish Village on the third floor of a College Point corner mall.
The mob forced three people who were already in the elevator to leave so that they could all fit.
The video below also shows a pretty clear view of the face of one member, whose mask or face mask seems to have been lowered.
🚨 WANTED for a CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: On 3/3/23 at 2022 hours, inside 20-07 127 Street in Queens, a group of unidentified individuals entered the location & broke tables, chairs, and dishware valued at approx. $20,000. Have any info? DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/pFRhp0TOhv
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 9, 2023
Suspects Scared 30 People
In the attack on the restaurant, which happened just minutes before, the suspects flipped tables and chairs, scaring about 30 people who had been eating in peace.
“It only took a minute from the time they walked into the time they left,” the owner, Tony Hu, told CBS News through a translator. “They didn’t say a single thing. We don’t know what was going on.”
Hu said that he was working at the cash register when the chaos broke out. He tried to call 911, but by the time he got through, the criminals were gone.
About $20,000 worth of damage was caused by what happened. “This is a big financial loss,” Hu said, adding that customers might be afraid to go to a business where “things like this happen.”
The tweet below shows the viral video of teens trashing the restaurant:
This video is going viral on WeChat. Fish Village, a restaurant in College Point, Qns was ransacked by a gang of masked kids in hoodies.
We’ve fallen so low that there’s no expectation of consequences for this horrific attack on private property. pic.twitter.com/DQdnHPR5r8
— Yiatin Chu (@ycinnewyork) March 7, 2023
During a robbery, the day before, a man in a mask shot and killed a 67-year-old bodega worker on the Upper East Side.
On Monday, Mayor Eric Adams asked businesses to tell customers that they need to take off their masks before entering.
Adams told 1010 WINS, “We are sending a clear message to all of our stores: Don’t let people in without taking off their face masks.” “Then, when they get inside, they can keep wearing it if they want to.”
ABC New York says that Hu said the teens who broke the law were mostly Asian and some were Hispanic.
As of Thursday night, no one had been taken into custody.
Criminal mischief is the name for what happened. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-8477 or submit tips through the Crime Stoppers website or their Twitter account, @NYPDTips.
