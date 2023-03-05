Virginia Guy Arrested After Stealing Gun Store And Fleeing On Metrobus

A man was caught after he robbed an Arlington, Virginia, gun store and tried to get away on a Metrobus.
Arlington County police say that the 22-year-old suspect wore a ski mask when he broke into NOVA Armory on Wilson Boulevard on Thursday and stole a gun and ammunition.
When the man went into the store, an employee asked him to take off his mask, but he didn’t. Instead, he took the items and left the building.
A worker tried to stop the man, but he punched the worker, walked out of the store, and hopped on a Metrobus. No one was hurt during the incident.
Around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, police stopped a Metrobus at the corner of Wilson and Danville. A witness told FOX 5 DC that there were more and more police in the area and that they then got on the bus to catch the man.
The news below confirms the news:
Virginia man arrested after robbing gun store, attempting to flee on Metrobus https://t.co/sU469r4TWQ #news #breaking #fox pic.twitter.com/rD0JbxPFKu
— Brandon Thompson (@brandonpromo) March 5, 2023
Read more news from California Examiner below:
- During A Late-night Gunshot On Collins Road, A Victim Was Hurt
- The Jury Couldn’t Decide Who Killed 6-year-old Isabel Celis
The suspect Stole A Gun From NOVA Armory
Last summer, NOVA Armory moved to its current location. Some people in the area were worried about safety because of the move.
At the time, one woman said that the new location could lead to crime, and she gave an example of something she thought could happen that was similar to Thursday’s robbery.
The suspect broke into NOVA Armory on Wilson Boulevard while wearing a ski mask and stole a gun and some bullets.
“Someone takes the Metro and comes here because they know there is a gun store nearby. Get in, get out. No one will be able to stop you from getting back on the Metro “FOX 5 DC was told by the woman.
People nearby say that when a robbery happened on Thursday, police were there within seconds and caught the suspect.
The suspect is in jail without a bond, according to the police.
You can bookmark our website, californiaexaminer.net, to ensure you get the most recent News updates as soon as they become available.