Virginia Mother Arrested After 4-year-old Ate Thc Candy, Police Say

The mother of a 4-year-old boy who died in an accident has been charged with criminal murder and child negligence after officials say physicians discovered the boy had a high quantity of THC in his system.

According to a news statement from the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, authorities suspect the toddler swallowed “a considerable amount” of THC gummies.

Following her indictment by a grand jury on Monday, 30-year-old Dorothy Annette Clements of Spotsylvania was arrested on Thursday.

There was a “medical emergency” on May 8 that led to the child’s death, the announcement said.

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

According to Major Troy Skebo of the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, who spoke to CNN, the youngster was placed on life support on May 6 and passed away May 8.

Investigators think the youngster consumed a lot of THC gummies. “The attending physician told detectives that mortality could have been avoided if prompt medical attention had been provided following intake,” the police report reads. Evidence retrieved from the house “did not match statements made to detectives by the mother.”

According to WUSA9, Clements told them before she was accused that her baby was sitting next to her when he started having respiratory problems.

Somehow, she deduced that he had consumed a gummy. WUSA9 said that the woman “felt it was not going to do harm and phoned poison control.”

The Virginia Department of Health stated, “the cause of death is Delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol poisoning,” confirming the child’s death was an accident.

Authorities said an investigation into the incident is underway and a trial is forthcoming.