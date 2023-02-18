Virginia Mother Of A 6-year-old Student Is Accused After The Child Brings A Handgun To School

The mother of a 6-year-old who carried a firearm to school in Norfolk, Virginia, has been charged, according to authorities. According to CNN’s reporting, this is at least the fourth instance of a 6-year-old carrying a gun to school this year.
According to the police, officers went to Little Creek Elementary School on Thursday at at 3:30 p.m. after receiving a tip that a pupil was carrying a firearm. When police came, school staff allegedly handed over a firearm. According to police, no one was hurt.
According to police, the mother of the child, Letty M. Lopez, of Norfolk, has been charged with permitting children to have access to a loaded pistol and encouraging a minor’s delinquency. Lopez was freed on a summons for criminal activity. Lopez has been contacted by CNN to provide comment.
Police arrived to the school after other pupils had been sent home and students had been dismissed for the day, according to Norfolk Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Washington, who talked to CNN.
According to Washington, “school administration promptly implemented safety and security procedures, including alerting Norfolk Police.” The communications office and division leadership were contacted right away by the school administration.
Washington said that the division has made significant investments in school security, including adding video doorbell cameras at every school, enforcing visitor ID checks, and mandating background checks through its visitor management system for everyone who enters school premises.
According to Washington, the school board is debating a budget proposal that calls for improving school security cameras, purchasing weapons detection equipment for all of the division’s schools, hiring 18 more security guards, and creating more jobs for security supervisors.
Following the discovery of an unloaded gun in a 6-year-backpack old’s at a North Carolina school the previous day, a 58-year-old man was detained and charged with a misdemeanour on Wednesday, according to police. Just this week, a lady from the Philadelphia region was detained after police claimed her 6-year-old kid was found on school grounds carrying a gun. A 6-year-old kid fired and wounded a Virginia teacher in January.
