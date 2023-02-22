Virginia Will Pay $1.5M To A Man Who Spent 20 Years In Jail, Later Found Innocent

According to officials, the Virginia legislature decided to award a guy who served 23 years in jail for a crime of sexual abuse that the state now claims he did not commit $1.5 million in compensation.
Although his sons, whose initial testimony led to the conviction, eventually recanted their statements, Michael Haas, who had been convicted of sexual abuse in 1994, was released in 2017, the case was dropped. According to WAVY, the sons, who are now adults, claimed they were influenced by a sexual abuse counsellor.
In 2022, the Virginia General Assembly passed SB 928 and HB 1463, which resulted in the issuance of a writ of actual innocence by Attorney General Jason Miyares and former Attorney General Mark Herring. Haas will also get $1,530,653 in compensation.
Haas stated during a testimony before a House committee, “I spent almost 23 years in prison for a crime that never happened.” “I asserted my innocence from the very first charges and throughout the course of my lawsuit.”
Hass Will Get Many Facilities For Free
Also, Hass is eligible for free tuition at the Virginia Community College system, thanks to the legislation.
Republican delegate Terry Austin from the Covington region personally apologised to Haas on behalf of the Commonwealth during the committee hearing.
He added, “Mr. Haas, we regret. We know this had to be traumatising and terrible for your life. I just want to personally tell you the Commonwealth’s sorry.
When Haas and his wife Elaine split up in December of that year, Haas’ domestic problems officially began. Around that time, they also started going to visit Susan Boyles, a family therapist.
Michael submitted a petition in February 1994 asking for visitation privileges. Days later, according to The National Registry of Exonerations, a project of the University of California Irvine Newkirk Center for Science & Society, the University of Michigan Law School, and the Michigan State University College Of Law, Boyles met with the boys, who were then 11 and 9, and informed Elaine that her husband had sexually assaulted them.
Following a police call from Elaine Haas, the spouse was taken into custody by Detective Gregory Neal of the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Department. He was accused of engaging in forced sodomy.
Below is the tweet from Microsoft News’ official account, confirming the news:
Virginia to pay $1.5M to man who served 20 years in prison for child sexual abuse, later found innocent https://t.co/0tAGqUYpAT
— Microsoft News (@microsoftnews) February 22, 2023
Haas insisted that there was no wrongdoing and asked Neal to have the boys seen by a doctor. According to The National Registry of Exonerations, the detective complied, and medical staff at the Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center in Richmond discovered no evidence of abuse.
In July of the same year, the older child testified in front of Powhatan County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Warren that their father had indeed sexually abused both him and his younger brother.
The younger brother appeared to support the testimony, but he provided contradictory information regarding the frequency of the alleged abuse, the dates of the purported episodes, and when it allegedly ended.
While Neal admitted that he had to “ask [for] most of the information,” Neal claimed at the trial that the younger boy had revealed the abuse. According to the article, Boyles did not provide a testimony.
At the trial, a number of specialists presented conflicting analyses of the images of the alleged abuse in their testimony.
Haas insisted he was innocent, but he was finally found guilty and given two life terms.
Then he launched a slew of appeals.
Judge Richard Williams refused to overturn the conviction in 2003 even after the sons changed their testimony, citing the photographic evidence.
According to The National Registry of Exonerations, Williams said that Haas had not provided “any credible explanation for the physical evidence” in October of that year.
Haas Submitted A Writ Of Innocence In May 2010
Haas submitted a writ of innocence in May 2010, along with the apologies of all three kids.
He was freed from jail seven years later. To allow judges to examine “preponderance of the evidence” rather than the previous “clear and convincing evidence” language for applications for writs of actual innocence, the Virginia State Legislature modified language in state law in 2020.
Haas re-filed in 2021, and his lawyers claimed that all conditions had been satisfied for their client to be absolved of the conviction.
“There is no medical proof that the Haas sons had been sexually abused, let alone by their father, and the alleged victims—now men in their thirties—affirm that they were not sexually abused by their father. As a result of the new scientific evidence presented in this petition, there is no evidence left proving that any crime was committed. The validity of the Haas Sons’ retractions is supported by both the new medical evidence and the new scientific evidence regarding kid interviewing procedures, “According to The National Registry of Exonerations, they said.
The court issued Haas a writ of actual innocence on April 19, 2022.
According to the report, Haas remarked at the time, “This has been a 28-year road, but I am grateful that truth and justice have prevailed.”
