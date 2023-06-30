Virginia’s Sheriff Gave Out Officer Badges in Exchange for Cash Bribes

Daily news / By /

Authorities announced Thursday that a Virginia sheriff is being charged by the federal government. He is accused of taking tens of thousands of dollars in cash bribes in return for giving out deputy badges. In this case, three other guys have also been charged.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia said in a news release that 51-year-old Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Howard Jenkins was charged with eight counts of bribery of government programs, four counts of honest services mail and wire fraud, and one count of conspiracy.

Prosecutors say that Jenkins gave at least eight people, including two undercover FBI agents, auxiliary deputy sheriff badges in return for a total of $72,500 in cash donations to his campaign.

The tweet below verifies the news:

Prosecutors say that 55-year-old Rick Tariq Rahim, 64-year-old Fredric Gumbinner, and 60-year-old James Metcalf are three of the men who are accused of bribing Howard. They are charged with wire theft and conspiracy, among other things.

Officials say that the supposed bribes happened at least as far back as April 2019.

Prosecutors say that Howard told the people who gave him money that their deputy badges would let them carry hidden guns without a permit in all 50 states.

Howard is also accused of helping Rahim get his right to carry a gun back by telling the Culpeper County Circuit Court that Rahim lived in Culpeper when he actually lived in Great Falls, which is in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The city’s website says that Howard has been the sheriff of Culpeper County since 2012.

For each count, the maximum term is between five and twenty years. On Thursday in Charlottesville, all four men were set to go to court for the first time.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said, “Scott Jenkins not only broke federal law, but he also broke the faith and trust of the people of Culpeper County when he took cash bribes in exchange for auxiliary deputy badges and other benefits.” “We expect our elected officials to follow the rule of law and not use their power to make money for themselves.”

Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:

Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!

About The Author

Jatin Taneja is a talented content writer at California Examiner with several years of experience in journalism. He has a unique perspective and can cover a wide range of topics. Jatin's writing style is engaging and informative, and he is committed to upholding California Examiner's high standards of accuracy, quality, and relevance. He works closely with the editorial team to ensure that his content meets these standards. His dedication and hard work are a true asset to the platform, and the team is proud to have him on board.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top