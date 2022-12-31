Vivienne Westwood Cause of Death: Why Is Vivienne Westwood Logo Saturn?

Vivienne Westwood Cause of Death: In her memoirs Get a Life: The Diaries of Vivienne Westwood, the “mother of punk” and fashion designer wrote, “Culture is necessary for human beings to evolve into better animals.”
Along with contributing to the creation of the punk aesthetic, Vivienne Westwood was an avid environmentalist. She worked very hard to lessen the fashion industry’s carbon footprint. Age 81 marked the passing of the renowned artist. Recently, it was reported. The following is a list of what is known regarding her cause of death.
Contents
Vivienne Westwood Cause of Death
Vivienne Westwood was very vocal. Whether it was her tendency for a busy schedule or her outspoken support for an underserved cause, you could always hear and see her coming. The announcement of the fashion icon’s death on December 29, 2022, at age 81, was made.
In a statement her team provided that People was able to obtain, no apparent cause of death was revealed. We are informed that she died “peacefully and surrounded by friends and family” in Clapham, South London.
Vivienne’s husband Andreas Kronthaler was both her coworker and life partner. I will carry Vivienne in my heart, he declared in the statement. She gave me a ton of work to finish as we labored until the very end. I appreciate it, honey.
As was her habit, Vivienne never stopped giving her all to the causes that meant the most to her. She “kept doing the things she loved, right up until the last minute, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better,” according to her staff.
Vivienne also leaves us with some parting comments that are just as devoted and committed as she was. “Julian Assange is a hero who has suffered at the hands of the UK government.
Capitalism is a crime. It is the root cause of war, global warming, and corruption. The disruptor said, according to her team’s report. It should come as no surprise to anyone who has followed Vivienne Westwood’s career that she would depart from this world with a message and a wing.
Why Is Vivienne Westwood Logo Saturn?
She added Saturn’s rings to the emblem, drawing inspiration from images she had seen in astronomy journals, to give it that futuristic look. It was the ideal emblem for the firm, according to her friend and current business manager Carlo D’Amario, because it expressed Vivienne’s desire to carry the tradition into the future.
Vivienne Westwood Career
In an interview that she gave to British Vogue in November 2012, Vivienne provided a succinct summary of her affinity with the genre and how it has affected everything that she has done over the course of several decades. “I was very outraged with what was occurring in the world,” she revealed to the website.
“The very idea of torture, let alone the reality of armed conflict, was too much for me to bear.” It enraged me that the previous generation had done nothing to address the problem. Punk was more of a rallying cry for me than anything else.
She began her professional life as a teacher, a role that, much like activism, requires a significant amount of tenacity and dedication. When she fell in love with and married Malcolm McLaren, the manager of the S*x Pistols, things started to turn around for her.
According to one urban legend, Malcolm formed the band with the intention of using its members as a boy band to advertise the designs that he and Vivienne had created. It cannot be denied that Vivienne and Malcolm played a significant role in popularizing certain styles, regardless of where those aesthetics originated.
The shredded T-shirts with offensive logos, torn trousers, and a general “F-U” attitude against those in authority would become the look and feel associated with the punk subculture. Even while Malcolm was primarily to blame for this, it gave Vivienne the opportunity to stand up for herself. According to Westwood, she didn’t consider herself a fashion designer until 1981, when she developed the Pirates collection. This was during the time when new romanticism was replacing punk fashion.
She reinterpreted conventional tailoring processes in order to generate new patterns that bore her signature, and she was highly influenced in her work by clothing from the 17th and 18th centuries. The traditional cloth used in the United Kingdom, tweed, was repurposed into armor. Vivienne was protecting herself by hiding behind her garments.
She was a supporter of a wide variety of issues and was an activist. Vivienne Westwood was on the front lines and in the trenches in the fight for human rights, civil freedoms, sustainable fashion, and a world free of nuclear weapons.
She was a pioneer in all of these areas. In spite of the fact that she had to go at some point, she left behind a legacy that was characterized by faith and elegance. The idea that change is not only possible but also unavoidable is the driving force behind this commitment.
Read More: