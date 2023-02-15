Vox Machina Season 3: What Could Be The Story Of It?

For the potential release date of Vox Machina Season 3 and much more, read our full coverage of it. If the early Vox Machina Season 3 renewal was any indication, The Legend of Vox Machina is legendary in more ways than one and will remain so for many years to come.
That’s accurate. Because of the success of the animated adaptation of the series that was formerly based on the streaming program Critical Role, it appears that Prime Video has grown very optimistic about the franchise’s future.
After the popularity of Vox Machina, the creators have now been invited to create a Mighty Nein animated series in addition to having season three announced before season two had even begun to run.
Take a sip of mead and join us as we sing a Scanlan-inspired ditty to commemorate Vox Machina’s future and anticipate what comes ahead.
Contents
Vox Machina Season 3 Potential Release Date
A few months before season two of The Legend of Vox Machina debuted on television in October 2023 at New York Comic Con, the renewal of season 3 was announced.
Though Prime Video has not yet announced the official release date for season three, but given that the first two seasons began in early 2022 and early 2023, respectively, we would wager our life savings that new episodes will debut in early 2024.
Vox Machina Season 3 Cast: Who Is In It?
The majority of the cast is expected to return, especially as they also portray these characters in the enduring Critical Role Campaign:
• Taliesin Jaffe as Percy
• Laura Bailey as Vex’ahlia
• Liam O’Brien as Vax’ildan
• Marisha Ray as Keyleth
• Ashley Johnson as Pike
• Travis Willingham as Grog
• Sam Riegel as Scanlan
• Mathew Mercer as many, many characters
We might get lucky with some more high-profile cast additions like this in season three because notable visitors in the past have included people like David Tennant and Stephanie Beatriz.
What Will Vox Machina Season 3 Be About?
Vox Machina episodes are frequently more dramatic than Scanlan belting out a song at karaoke, but the season two finale was one of the most action-packed ever.
The group eventually succeeded in taking down one of the dragons that had been terrorizing the realm throughout the season when all hope had been gone. You know, the person they hurt by sticking their hands in his butthole. However, it appeared that Scanlan died in combat in order to save everyone. Fortunately, it was turned around, and everyone left to rejoice in their success and reassemble at Whitestone.
The celebration supper was short-lived, though, as Keeper Yennen abruptly changed her appearance and declared her desire to team up with Vox Machina in order to permanently stop Thordak. It’s hardly the best alliance, but the group will need all the assistance they can get because the dragons now have a fresh army of baby dragons, which we anticipate will mature quickly and become very vicious.
That cliffhanger provides proof that the Chroma Conclave arc will continue in Vox Machina’s third season.
Creator and voice actor Matthew Mercer announced the following at New York Comic Con in 2022: “It is a very long arc, the Chroma Conclave arc. That would be a very difficult adaptation to fit into a single season. We were scrambling to see if that was even conceivable. Thankfully, it isn’t, and season three of our show has been approved.”
Additionally, we anticipate that season three will begin to establish the Taryon Darrington plot, in which a new member is added and Keyleth completes her Aramenté.
Must Check:
- Kuma Kuma Bear Punch Season 2: Will It Be Renewed?
- Lost One: All American Season 5 Episode 12 Release Date And Spoilers