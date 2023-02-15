Walking Saint Shot Dead

On Monday night, a police officer’s son who works for the Homicide Bureau of Investigations was fatally shot.
Damion Blackwell, 21, was described as a “walking saint” by his uncle yesterday. The uncle added that the family has been traumatized and perplexed by his passing.
Where it occurred: In front of Damion Blackwell’s Sixth Company residence on Circular Road in Princes Town.
Around nine o’clock in the evening, Blackwell was washing his Nissan Almera outside of his Sixth Company, Circular Road, Princes Town, residence, when he allegedly ran inside. He was being pursued by a man who was covered in an orange reflector vest. Before leaving the residence, he shot Blackwell multiple times. Blackwell passed away there.
On the scene, there were three nine-millimeter projectiles and thirteen expended nine-millimeter shells.
Police officer Ravello, Blackwell’s mother, works for Region 3 of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations. Blackwell’s father, a medical orderly for the South West Regional Health Authority, and his younger brother resided together (SWRHA). Blackwell was employed by the Authorities as a medical orderly as well.
Blackwell was a student at the University of Trinidad and Tobago, where he was pursuing a career as an electrical engineer, according to relative Collin David, who was at the Sixth Company residence yesterday.
“Everything simply got cut short… He had a house under construction, he wanted to travel, and he had a lot of aspirations and goals.
Everyone is just trying to maintain their composure and support one another during this difficult time, he said.
He added that the circumstance has the family perplexed. “We have no idea why this action would have occurred. We don’t know if he and someone else had anything but to treat him so harshly. He wasn’t the violent kind of guy. He likes to keep to himself and dislikes conflict, the man stated.
David characterized his nephew as a devout individual. “Everyone wants to say that their relative was a good child, but there isn’t anyone in the world who could say anything bad about my nephew,” the aunt said. He was a saint on the go. He didn’t smoke, he didn’t drink (alcohol), he wasn’t a playboy, and he wasn’t involved in any form of illegal behavior, he continued.
According to David, the family will watch to see how the police inquiry turns out.
In addition to ASP Jaikaran, Insp. Maharaj, and Homicide Officers Supt. Dhillpaul, ASP Persad, Insp. Ribeiro, Sgt. Ramsahai, and Constables La Rode and Ramsoobag, several police officers went to the scene.
Sgt. Ramsahai is still looking into what happened that killed Blackwell.