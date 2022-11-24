Walmart In Virginia Suffered 6 Fatalities And At Least 6 Injuries After An Employee Opened Fire On Coworkers

The firm on Wednesday released the name of the 31-year-old night manager who shot and killed six other employees at a Walmart in Virginia while also injuring at least half a dozen more. His name is Andre Bing.
Bing was a veteran worker at the Walmart Supercenter in the city of Chesapeake and committed suicide on Tuesday after opening fire on his coworkers, the store’s management claimed in a statement. He worked the overnight shift.
The statement added, “We can confirm that he was a Walmart associate.” “Andre has worked for the organization since 2010, holding the position of overnight team head.”
On their official Twitter account, Chesapeake city officials also confirmed the shooter’s identity and said that he was armed with a single weapon and many magazines.
Five of the victims were named by city officials on Wednesday: Tyneka Johnson, 22; Lorenzo Gamble, 43; Brian Pendleton, 38; Kellie Pyle, 52; Randall Blevins, 70. A 16-year-old boy was also slain, but the city said that because he was a child, his identity is being “withheld at this time.”
All of the victims, according to Walmart, were workers there.
Read More: Bench Trial Clears Chicago Officer Who Shot Man At Busy El Station
To find a reason for the mass murder, police examined the suspect’s residence on Wednesday. 50 individuals were reportedly present at the store when the gunfire began, according to authorities.
We can and must do more to reduce gun violence in America. https://t.co/cfI3RIMLd2
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 23, 2022
Shaundrayia Reese, 27, a resident of Chesapeake, described Bing as “simply odd” in an interview with NBC News.
Bing, who was Reese’s boss at Walmart from 2014 to 2018, reportedly covered his phone’s camera with tape because he believed the government was watching him.
Reese remarked that he “never, ever, talked about anything dealing with violence.” “always talking about his family, his weight, and the government. Things like that.”
Bing and two other victims were discovered in a break room, the city of Chesapeake announced Wednesday afternoon.
The three additional shooting victims were taken to nearby hospitals but eventually passed away from their wounds, according to city officials. A fourth victim was discovered dead close to the front of the store.
According to officials, at least six additional patients were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Two patients, according to Sentara Healthcare, were in critical condition Wednesday night.
🚨#BREAKING: A Walmart manager has shot multiple employees ⁰
📌#Chesapeake l #VA ⁰
Police are to responding to multiple fatalities and injuries inside a Walmart superstore in VA with officials saying the Manager at Walmart Started to open fire shooting Multiple employees inside pic.twitter.com/JgnCleOvz3
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 23, 2022
According to an NBC News count, it was the deadliest store shooting since May, when a racist white gunman killed 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.
Leo Kosinski, the Chesapeake Police Department’s public information officer, stated that the Thanksgiving holiday is still a few days away. It’s just a dreadful period for everyone concerned, especially the victims, to put it simply. This is awful.
President Joe Biden denounced the most recent mass shooting in America at the White House.
Biden said in a statement that “there are now even more tables around the country that will have empty seats this Thanksgiving because of yet another tragic and senseless act of violence.” “More families today experience the worst kind of loss and suffering conceivable.”
When officers arrived at the Walmart Supercenter following the initial reports of the shooting at 10:12 p.m. on Tuesday, the gunman had already passed away, according to Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky.
Read More: