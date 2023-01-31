Wandering Earth 2 Review: Is It Worth Watching?

Wandering Earth 2 Review will be discussed here. The Wandering Earth is among the most financially rewarding motion pictures ever created. The Chinese movie depicting humanity’s attempts to move Earth so that it wouldn’t collide with the sun could be released in 2019. We will tell Wandering Earth 2 Review ahead.
The high-profile catastrophe film, which cost about $700 million to make, became an immediate smash and the fifth-highest-grossing non-English film of all time.
Wandering Earth 2 Review
The Wandering Earth, directed by Frant Gwo and set in a dystopian future in which Earth is violently propelled across space, was China’s first significant domestic science fiction blockbuster and a commercial and critical success upon its release in 2019.
Despite being entertaining, the film’s epic scope appeared hollow because the dramatic tension of the plot rested mostly on the stunning destruction. An even messier and riskier sequel, The Wandering Earth II, appears to have taken note and gone the other direction. This sequel loses the fun of the first one and instead offers three hours of muddled story points, undeveloped ideas, and overtly political undertone that is approved by the government.
Despite its increased budget and high expectations, the sequel “Wandering Earth II,” which stars the well-known Hong Kong actor Andy Lau, is a prequel. The sequel to Gwo’s series, which is set before the first film’s events, follows the United Earth Government as it launches its initial efforts to expel Earth from our solar system.
In part as a backdrop to the “2001: A Space Odyssey”/evil HAL 9000 copycat narrative of the first movie, it sets up some shaky ideas about dystopian geopolitics, man vs machine, and the nature of human awareness.
All of this occurs in the opening hour of the movie, before it jumps several years to the following battle. The silliness of the movie was a hit with viewers. You might as well have indulged in the mindless entertainment the first time around after this sequel stumbles over its armful of overblown plotlines and openly nationalist themes. Let’s look at some of the news about this movie that has recently gone viral.
The Russian Basketball Coach Who Acted In “The Wandering Earth II” Has Become A Viral Sensation
A Russian actor who appeared in The Wandering Earth II was discovered coaching basketball in a middle school in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, East China, and the news quickly went viral on Chinese social media.
When it was discovered that The Wandering Earth II actor Vitalii Makarychev was actually a middle school basketball coach, the internet was shocked. The news stunned the students just as much as he did.
According to statements made to the media by his colleague Wu Zhengqiang, Vitalii started instructing seventh graders in September 2020. He was lauded by a coworker for being a skilled basketball and volleyball player and having a strong bond with his students.
The Wandering Earth II’s cast chose Vitalii to join the crew before the 2022 winter break. “All my coworkers and I knew about Vitalii’s casting was that his temperament seemed to fit the part of a Russian army general quite well. He had to bid the students goodnight for a time because the gunshots didn’t cease until the beginning of the next semester.
While he was away from home, Vitalii was able to stay in touch with his students by joining their basketball team’s WeChat group. Behind-the-scenes images of him and his “close friend,” the Chinese actor Sha Yi, were routinely uploaded online.
