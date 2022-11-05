Warn Notice Says Twitter Terminated 950 California Workers After Musk Took Charge

According to three letters of warning the company submitted to regional authorities, obtained by CNBC, a total of 983 employees in California, its home state, were affected by the reduction.

Notices from Twitter were posted by the California Employment Development Department, and they indicate that employees were informed on November 4.

In public posts on social media, including on Twitter itself, many of these employees described losing access to email and other internal services at Twitter overnight on November 3.

Social media company Twitter has begun a massive layoff program after being purchased by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk last week. CNBC received three letters of notification the business gave to regional authorities, which stated that 983 employees in California, the company’s home state, would be laid off.

Musk, the only director and CEO of the firm, tweeted on Friday, “When a company loses over $4 million per day, like Twitter does, there is no other option than to lay off employees. All departing employees were offered severance packages totaling three months, which is one month longer than what is needed by law.”

CNBC was unable to determine whether or not Musk’s account of Twitter’s layoffs being nationwide was correct. If the corporation was losing $4 million per day, it would amount to about $1.5 billion per year.

Employers in California must provide their employees at least 60 days’ notice before initiating a mass layoff or closing a plant, as stipulated by the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act.

In California, “payment in lieu of notice” might be defined as an agreement similar to this one. The WARN letters indicate that the permanent layoffs will begin in January 2023.

Twitter’s Human Resources department, but not any specific executives, said in three different California WARN notification letters, “Affected Employees will be paid all salaries and other benefits to which they are entitled through their date of termination.”

An estimated 784 Twitter employees were laid off in San Francisco as of the WARN notice’s release date. This included nine executive and senior level officials or managers, 147 mid-level employees who typically reported directly to top execs, 592 other professionals, and 36 sales and administrative support staff.

According to the WARN notice, Twitter laid off roughly 93 people at its Santa Monica satellite offices. This included 17 managers and supervisors, 66 professionals, and 10 people who worked in sales and administration.

According to the WARN notice, Twitter laid off over 106 people at its San Jose location. This included one executive, 18 managers, 85 professionals, and 2 administrative support staff.

Lawyer for workers’ rights Shannon Liss Riordan and others filed a proposed class action lawsuit against Twitter on Thursday, on behalf of former employees who claim they were not given adequate notice under federal and California law that they would be terminated in the mass layoffs.

Attorney for the fired Twitter workers, Shannon Liss-Riordan, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.