Warwick Township Muscle Vehicles Worth $228,000 Stolen: Police

Several vehicles were taken from a car lot in Warwick Township, and the police in the northern portion of Lancaster County are trying to track them down.

A theft was reported at the dealership on North Broad Street between North New Street and the Lititz Boro Line at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, police said.

The total worth of the three vehicles was $227,981. They were all Dodge muscle cars.

Stolen are a black 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat with brass monkey wheels, a black 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, and a black 2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody, all having a combined worth of $83,991, according to the police.

An inquiry into the theft has been opened, police added.

Those who have information about these thefts are urged to call the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department at 717-733-0965.