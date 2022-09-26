Washington Boxing Buddy Harrison Shot In SE DC

Police said that on Saturday morning, April 13, Arthur “Buddy” Harrison, Jr., a man well-known in the DMV for his community work and boxing club, was shot and killed outside his home in Southeast D.C.

The victim, 62-year-old Southeast resident and boxing icon Arthur “Buddy” Harrison, Jr., has been identified by the Metropolitan Police Department as a confirmed death. Harrison founded Old School Boxing in Prince George’s County.

#RIP Buddy Harrison, you were loved by so many. If you have details on who shot & killed him, contact @DCPoliceDept 'He was always helping people' | Loved ones mourn man killed outside of his home in SE DC. DC police are still searching for those shooters https://t.co/U0xH7g7W9z pic.twitter.com/wugHDVIQJd — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) September 25, 2022

It was reported to MPD at 11:39 a.m. on Saturday in the 2700 block of 30th Street, where a shooting took place.

When police arrived, they found Harrison lying unconscious and wounded. According to the police, Harrison was transferred to a local hospital where he was subsequently declared dead.

The police have issued a “be on the lookout for three possible suspects” in the shooting. According to witnesses, all of the suspects are armed and were dressed in black at the time of the shooting.

Two of the suspects ran east on the 2900 block of Erie Street, while the third was last seen heading north on 30th Street.

Information regarding a car believed to be involved in the shooting was also supplied by police. The vehicle, an example of which is shown below, is a white Kia Optima sedan bearing the Ohio license plate number JAU 3816.