Washington Lady Leaps Out of Car After Being Abducted by Man She Was Helping

Authorities in Washington state say a woman who was being abducted by a guy she was trying to help leaped out of a moving car early Saturday morning.

At at 4:32 a.m., deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 2400 Block of NE 28th Street in Camas, Washington, on a report of a lady trespassing on private property.

The woman was reportedly kidnapped in Vancouver, and the caller told deputies that she was knocking on her door and stating that she had leapt out of a driving vehicle. Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find the woman in the front yard, where she was very upset.

A man had approached the woman’s car and asked for water near the intersection of Mill Plain Boulevard and Grand Boulevard, as she related. She claimed she let him inside her car after offering him water. The man entered the vehicle, produced a knife, and drove to the intersection of NE Street and NE 233rd Avenue with the woman still inside, according to a press statement from the sheriff’s department.

On a muddy road, the car came to a stop, and the woman jumped out. She started knocking on doors of adjacent homes pleading for assistance.

The vehicle was recovered after a search by the deputies. The woman’s description of the motorist was spot-on, and a short (10 min.) pursuit occurred. In the area of NE 2nd Street and NE 115th Avenue around 5:25 a.m., deputies pinned the vehicle and arrested the driver.

The defendant was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including robbery, kidnapping, attempting to elude, and reckless driving. He was sent to the Clark County Jail. The suspect refused to provide his identity, and as of Tuesday, authorities were still waiting for identification findings. Her identify was withheld from the public.