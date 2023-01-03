Watch How A Transplant Lung Is Delivered To A Hospital By A Flying Drone

Time is crucial when it comes to organ transplantation. The medical personnel and the patient must act fast to get the new organ into the body as soon as possible after a heart or lung becomes available. Otherwise, they run the risk of the organ degenerating and suffering sufficient damage to prevent transplantation.
Transporting one organ from one hospital to another is challenging in this process. Getting anything from point A to point B may seem easy, but it may be challenging in congested urban locations with plenty of traffic. That valuable time must not be wasted because the clock is ticking.
Because of this, Canadian researchers are using drones to transport donated organs to patients who need them. The scientists took a drone generally used for aerial photography and modified it to transport a donor organ from one hospital to another in a study published on Dec. 21 in the journal Science Robotics. The study’s authors successfully employed the technology to move a donated lung throughout Toronto.
To assure the safety of the lung, the drone had parachutes and a recovery system fitted in addition to being modified to transport the organ cargo. The team transported the donated organ from Toronto Western Hospital to Toronto General Hospital, more than a mile distant. The lung was successfully delivered and installed in the patient after over 400 test flights to ensure everything worked as it should.
Despite being spectacular, this is not the first time a drone has been used to deliver organs for transplant. At the University of Maryland Medical Center in 2019, a kidney was the first organ ever to be delivered by drone to a patient.
The most recent proof-of-concept flight provided additional evidence that drones may potentially be utilized to speed up the delivery of organs. Avoiding traffic jams and other potential car problems makes it easier to ensure that the vital organ arrives where it has to go quickly and on time.
Let’s cross our fingers that they don’t get misplaced like so many of our DoorDash and UberEats deliveries.
