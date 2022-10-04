WatchOS 9 Release Date: Is It Launched? Where And How To Get It?

WatchOS 9 Release Date: The major WatchOS 9 update for Apple Watch was issued by Apple on Monday. The new WatchOS 9 will be a free upgrade for existing users. In June, at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), the company initially introduced WatchOS 9. Every year, Cupertino updates the software on its smartphones with new features. Even if this year’s upgrade isn’t a huge improvement, it does provide a lot of useful new features.

Here are a few of the new capabilities that will alter your Apple Watch’s utility.

When Will WatchOS 9 Launch And How To Get It?

On September 16, Apple will release the new Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE (2), while on September 23, the Apple Watch Ultra will be released. Apple has said that the updated operating system will be accessible beginning on September 12.

What you will need?

At least an Apple Watch 4!

For those with an iPhone 8 or later.

How Do I download WatchOS 9?

Before you can update your Apple Watch, your iPhone must be running iOS 16. To obtain iOS 16, go to the Settings app, then General, then Software Update, and finally Download and Install.

When it’s done, the program will force your phone to restart. Then open the Watch application, tap General, and select Software Update. Overnight, charge your iPhone and Apple Watch in close proximity. Ensure that they are both linked to the internet via a wireless network.

What New Features Will Appear On WatchOS 9?

One of the most notable is a fitness app. You’ll be able to check your heart rate zones, Activity ring data, and more as you begin your workout. Simply rotate the digital crown to access it.

Using your health information, your system will determine your individual heart rate zones automatically. In addition, you can make them by hand if you choose. Work and rest periods can be tailored to the individual by setting your own schedule.

In WatchOS 9, the Sleep app has been given a major overhaul. Sleep Stages is a new feature coming to iOS. Using your REM, light, and deep sleep stages, Sleep Stages will show you how well you slept.

WatchOS 9 also has a variety of new and improved watch faces. The new astronomy watch face for the Apple Watch makes use of the device’s bigger screen to visualize global cloud cover.

Alternatively, there’s Metropolitan, a fully customizable clock face that features complications and digits that zoom in and out as the digital crown is turned. While the lunar calendar is displayed by rotating the crown. In the end, Playtime is a joint effort with the artist Joi Fulton.

With the release of WatchOS 9, Apple also included a new Medications app for managing drug regimens on the watch. In a nutshell, the Medications app will help you keep track of all the pills, capsules, and powders you use.

The app allows users to enter their medications and receive reminders at the appropriate times. Even if you don’t own an Apple Watch, you can still use the iPhone’s Health app to keep track of your meds.

With the release of WatchOS 9, Apple included the ability to track an individual’s Afib duration (atrial fibrillation). The new function records your cardiac history and generates a report you may show your physician.

At long last, Apple Watch will include a power-saving mode. This function is analogous to that of the iPhone and iPad. Simply put, it helps the Apple Watch last longer between charges by turning off power-hungry features like Always-on-Mode when the battery is low.

According to Apple, the Apple Watch Series 8 can go for up to 36 hours on a single charge, while the Apple Watch Ultra can go for up to five days. The good news is that Apple is updating earlier Apple Watch devices, including Apple Watch Series 4, with low-power mode.

