Water Watch’ website founded to track water circumstances

According to a press release from the department, the California Agency of Water Resources has established a new website for the community to follow local, regional, and state water temperatures.

Using information from the department and other resources, the website generates dynamic factual info on rainfall, temperatures, reservoirs, snowfall, aquifers, river discharge, soil humidity, and vegetation characteristics, which are then shown on the website.

Visitors may input an address to view current conditions in their area and access information on water suppliers. Users may also analyze local circumstances by year and area using interactive maps.

This information is more relevant than ever before because of the unpredictability of California’s weather and the present water situations we are seeing.”

The website was created in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s demand for a California equivalent of the United States Drought Monitor website, included in his dry state of emergency declaration.

According to the California Department of Water Resources, a new website called California Water Watch has been established to allow Californians to readily access insight into current local and state freshwater conditions — down to their regional and now even neighborhood level.

Our real era as residents of this state is that of climatic change whiplash, and we are inventing new and creating new tools to help hydrologists, scientists, and policymakers make better-informed choices regarding our shortage of water,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth.

“We are working and providing water utilities, scientists, and policymakers with the data they need to make much better judgments about our shortage of water.”

The website collects data from the Department of Water Resources and other sources to offer factual information on rainfall, temperature, dams, snow, aquifers, streamflow, soil humidity, and vegetation characteristics. The website is updated every 15 minutes.

Using a location, users may examine local circumstances, such as daily temperature and rainfall figures, for their location, along with connections to water provider information. Users may also compare local circumstances by year and area using interactive maps.

The California Natural Resources Agency also endorsed the establishment of the website in its report to the Legislature on learning lessons during the state’s drought from 2012 to 2016.

California Water Watch provides maps of precipitation forecasts and connections to other forecasting tools, all accessible from a single, simple web page. Water Watch will also publish regular hydroclimate reports created by California State Climatologist Mike Anderson, available on the website.

These summaries will provide a high-level overview of the current water temperatures in California and their implications for the ongoing drought.

California Water Watch is one of several tools being used and created by the Department of Water Resources (DWR) to keep Californians updated regarding current circumstances and enhance water availability forecasts.