Waukesha Murder Suspect Will Represent Himself At Trial

Despite worries about his mental state, the man accused of purposely driving his SUV into a throng of Christmas parade-goers last year in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing six people and hurting scores more, plans to defend himself at his murder trial this Thursday.

Darrell E. Brooks, 40, has been identified as the man behind the wheel of the red SUV that crashed into a throng of revelers during the city’s Christmas parade on November 21, 2021, turning a happy day into a slaughter.

Less than two weeks ago, Brooks was freed from prison for a domestic violence case on $1,000 bond, which prosecutors had recommended but now consider “inappropriately low.” According to court papers, he was charged with homicide after allegedly running over the lady who claims to be the mother of his kid.

According to the updated complaint, Brooks has been charged with six counts of deadly hit-and-run, six counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and six charges of deliberate murder with the use of a dangerous weapon.

Brooks is defending himself in court, making this trial all the more bizarre.

In September, his public defenders dropped his not guilty by insanity plea. Later, the lawyers asked to be removed from the case, and the judge granted their request, so Brooks could defend himself in court.

Dawn Woods, his mother, expressed fear that her son was not mentally stable enough to defend himself in a letter to the court and in an interview with a CNN station in Mississippi. Woods told the local station, “I hate to say this.” What you’re about to see is full-blown mania.

In fact, CNN affiliate WISN reported that jury selection on Monday rapidly descended into comedy as Brooks constantly stopped the judge, fought with her decisions, and claimed he did not have enough time to prepare. The judge, Jennifer Dorow, had Brooks sent to a secluded courtroom where he would have to remain silent until it was his time to speak.

The judge “had to remove Mr. Brooks based upon his disruptions at that time,” Dorow reportedly remarked to WISN’s reporters on the first day of court, at 2:15 p.m.

While on silent in the other courtroom, Brooks was spotted talking to himself and gesturing. Sometimes he would rest his head on the table and cover it with the collar of his suit jacket.

Multiple witnesses will testify during the trial, each one likely to describe the mayhem and carnage that occurred on the day of the assault.

Among the dead were a little kid aged eight, as well as three members of the “Dancing Grannies” group from Milwaukee.

Angela O’Boyle, who filmed the procession from the balcony of her fifth-floor apartment, captures the moment the SUV crashes into a member of the marching band. After striking and running over more people in the audience and band, the truck kept going.