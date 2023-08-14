Wayne County Woman Faces Multiple Charges Including Assault on Police Officer and Theft

A 24-year-old woman from Centerville, Jennae Anne Cole, has been accused of a series of crimes including striking a Richmond police officer, stealing a vehicle, and purloining a handgun, among other items.
The charges have been filed in Wayne Superior Court 2, with Cole facing charges of battery resulting in bodily injury to a law enforcement officer, driving as a habitual traffic violator, resisting law enforcement, theft, theft of a firearm, and auto theft.
According to affidavits, an incident on August 8th saw a Richmond man reporting his Ford Taurus, a 9mm handgun, cellphone, and $100 in cash stolen from his Potterfield Road residence. The man informed the authorities that Cole, an acquaintance who had been at his home before he fell asleep, was missing.
Another individual present at the house reported that $190 in cash, his Ohio driver’s license, and a Social Security card were also missing from his wallet. Subsequently, an acquaintance informed one of the victims that the stolen Taurus was located in an alley along the 300 block of South Seventh Street. Cole was reportedly in the vehicle, appearing anxious and nervous.
When law enforcement arrived at the scene, Cole allegedly attempted to flee on foot and during the course of her arrest, she struck an officer, causing a laceration under the officer’s right eye.
Despite her claims that the car’s owner had given her permission to use the vehicle, she was found in possession of the stolen cell phone in the car’s trunk. A text message exchange discovered on the phone suggested that Cole had offered a handgun to someone she was communicating with.
The charges leveled against Cole include Level 5 felonies, carrying a potential prison sentence of up to six years, for battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer and theft of a firearm.
Currently held in the Wayne County jail, Cole faces a $15,000 bond based on the recent charges and an additional $20,000 bond related to a burglary count filed against her in July. This burglary charge, a Level 4 felony with a potential 12-year prison term, is scheduled for an initial hearing on August 21.
Cole’s criminal history includes previous convictions for neglect of a dependent, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, and criminal mischief.
These charges highlight the gravity of the allegations against Cole, who is navigating a series of legal challenges that could have substantial repercussions on her future.
