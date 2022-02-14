Webb telescope’s first test pictures involve an incredible ‘selfie’

The James Webb Space Telescope is putting up a business a million miles away from Earth, taking time to relax. After putting its renowned gold mirror and Near-Infrared Camera through its paces, the observatory took its first selfie from space and published it on Twitter.

Following its arrival at its orbital location beyond the moon on January 24, Webb has been in the procedure of chilling down and aligning its mirror segments as February 2, according to NASA.

The telescope, launched into orbit on December 25, will be the most complicated and powerful observatory NASA has ever built.

According to the Webb team, the photographs may seem a bit hazy at times, but that is anticipated. Presently, the telescope is even in the commissioning process.

It will not begin collecting data and making scientific observations until this summer when it is projected to provide some of the most stunning photographs of our cosmos ever.

Catching starlight

He was most recently challenged by a test run of the Near Infrared Camera, or NIRCam, in which he had to detect specks of starlight from the same star in each of the 18 hexagonal parts of the camera’s huge mirror.

The telescope’s mirrors focused on HD 84406, a brilliant single star in the Ursa Major constellation visible in visible light.

As explained by the Webb team, “This particular stellar companion was selected precisely because it is recognized and is not crowded by other stars of comparable brightness, which helps to avoid background confusion.”

When mirror segments reflected this light at the telescope’s tiny secondary mirrors and into NIRCam’s detectors, Webb was able to generate a mosaic of 18 points of starlight, which he used to construct the mosaic.

Images like the ones NASA released on Friday may assist the Webb team in ensuring that the telescope’s mirrors are correctly oriented before the observatory begins its search for exoplanets and distant galaxies, which will permanently alter our perception of the cosmos.

Over the following month, precise changes will be made to the mirror segments, resulting in a picture of a single star from the 18 dots.

“The whole Webb team is thrilled with how well the initial stages of capturing photographs and aligning the telescope are progressing so far this year. When we discovered that light had made its way into NIRCam, we were overjoyed.

“NIRCam instrument main investigator Marcia Rieke, regents professor of astronomy at the University of Arizona, stated in a statement that the discovery was “extraordinary.”

The mosaic of 18 dots was created by Webb, taking 1,560 photographs over 25 hours, although the observatory could only locate the star during the first six hours and only used 16 images.

The 18 dots are just the focal point of a massive mosaic that contains more than 2 billion pixels. Deputy telescope scientist for Webb and astronomer at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, Marshall Perrin, said in a statement that the initial search “covered an area about the size of the Full Moon” due to the possibility that the segment dots were that widely dispersed across the sky.

A unique lens within NIRCam was used to take the mirror selfie, which was designed to picture the main mirror rather than what Webb sees in space.

According to Lee Feinberg, Webb optical telescope element manager at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, the lens is mostly used for engineering and alignment, so the picture was a “bonus image” that made the Webb crew exclaim, “Holy cow,” he said.

Maintaining a deep freeze to operate.

As our planet revolves around the sun, Webb’s orbit will maintain the telescope aligned with the Earth. This alignment shields the telescope from the heat emitted by the sun, the Earth, and even the moon, which would otherwise damage it.

The telescope must maintain a constant temperature to monitor the cosmos in infrared light and identify the slightest signals from objects in our distant universe.

The fact that infrared light may be recognized as heat means that the whole spaceship must be protected from high-temperature sources.

The spacecraft is equipped with a five-layer sunscreen, covering Webb’s huge mirror and equipment from the sun’s scorching radiation while in orbit. For Webb’s equipment to function properly, it must be maintained at an extremely cold minus 370 degrees Fahrenheit.

Some of Webb’s equipment need even lower temperatures to function properly, so they will continue to cool over the following few months. Images recorded by Webb in the future will only get crisper and more detailed when the spacecraft cools, and the mirrors line up correctly.

According to Feinberg, “This wonderful telescope has not only stretched its wings, but it has also opened its eyes.”