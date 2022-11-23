What Does “AS” Mean On TikTok: Why Is The Newly Cooked Slang Trending On TikTok?

What Does “AS” Mean On TikTok: You can’t have avoided the Adult Swim (or AS) craze if you’ve ever used TikTok. There were a lot of films that appeared like bumps or adverts that finished with a “[as]” symbol in the short video app.
Although the zenith of the trend occurred around the middle of 2021, it is still very much relevant and important to the local society.
Users’ inventiveness was on full display in the fad, which is now firmly ingrained in the language of the service. In spite of the fact that the initial phenomenon had nothing to do with the mature subject matter, the phrase has recently been applied to tween and teen series on television.
What Does “AS” Mean On TikTok
On TikTok, “AS” denotes “Adult Swim.” Several people have joined in on the fad that has recently spread throughout social media platforms.
Using random video or image clips, Adult Swim fans make their own bumpers or bumps. Then, “[adult swim]” or “[as]” is written on top of it.
Short commercial breaks were bookended by Adult Swim bumpers, sometimes known as bumps. The corporation could promote its channel with no effort. Videos of elderly people swimming and an outdated automobile was among the content of these updates.
The concept of the bumps was straightforward: they would be placed on commonplace items to promote Adult Swim. People continue to appreciate it for its originality.
What Is Adult Swim
Adult Swim is a block of late-night programming on the cable channel Cartoon Network that is aimed at adults. It was started as a way to show animated shows and other shows that might not have been allowed on a channel that most people thought was for kids.
It started airing in 2001, and as it became more popular, Nielsen gave it its own separate rating report in 2005 because it was aimed at a different audience.
Adult Swims shows are known for their sexual themes, nudity, strong language, graphic violence, and often weird, surreal, or overly minimalist styles.
It has aired original shows like The Boondocks, Black Dynamite, and Rick and Morty. It has also shown shows like Black Jesus and Adventure time.
What Is The Adult Swim TikTok Trending Song
People are making their own Adult Swim bumpers on TikTok. These bumpers either say “[adult swim]/[as]” or have random sentences or thoughts written over the video.
The trend went viral because user @supvano shared several “bumps” that were based on Adult Swim and had a self-made beat that sampled BADBADNOTGOOD’s “Time Moves Slow.” VANO has said that the beat is coming out soon.
So far, the TikTok hashtag #AdultSwim has been seen more than 777 million times, and some of the most popular videos on the trend have gotten a lot of views and likes.
Most of the time, the videos show a random place, and sometimes someone walks into or out of the frame or goes about their day without ever noticing the camera.
Other creative TikTok users have taken the trend a step further by putting a hidden reveal of the “[as]” logo at the end of their videos.
The Cartoon Network has a late-night show called Adult Swim
The Cartoon Network airs an adult-oriented block at night called Adult Swim. During the week, the block airs from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., and on the weekend, it airs from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Adult Swim catered to a more mature audience, whereas Cartoon Network broadcasted shows appropriate for children. This means that the station airs shows with little to no censorship, including those with explicit language and violent content.
Some examples of the channel’s more risque and crude comedies include Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken, The Eric Andre Show, American Dad!, and Family Guy.
