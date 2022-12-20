What Does ‘DTN’ Mean On TikTok: How Is The ‘DTN’ Slang Used On Social Media In 2022?

The popular app TikTok is being replaced by another term. If you’ve ever seen the letters “DTN” on an annual performance review and wondered what they meant, your search is over. Let’s dig deep into What Does ‘DTN’ Mean On TikTok?
Perhaps you’ve noticed the three letters popping up in video captions or on social media. In reality, there have been more than 235 million views on content tagged with the #DTN hashtag on TikTok, with another 95 million on content tagged with the #DTN4L hashtag. Let’s dig deep into What Does ‘DTN’ Mean On TikTok?
What Does ‘DTN’ Mean On TikTok?
What Does ‘DTN’ Mean On TikTok? If you like Stone Cold Steve Austin’s “Don’t Trust Anybody” phase, you’ll probably appreciate “DTN” on TikTok, which means much the same thing: “don’t trust no one.”
There’s an argument to be made that this piece of advice is useful in a wide range of scenarios. To consider entering into a commercial partnership with someone. Inquire about the veracity of any assertions your potential business partner makes before blindly accepting them. DTN, and watch out for your financial security.
Or perhaps you’ve been offered a used vehicle at a price that seems too good to be true, especially in the current market where supply-chain problems are forcing car dealerships to sell even their least desirable models above MSRP.
Make sure there is no major frame damage or mechanical issues by requesting a Carfax report before you buy.
However, it appears that the acronym is being used frequently on TikTok and other social media platforms in posts about the pain of going through a traumatic breakup or the pursuit of romantic relationships.
Another possible meaning of DTN is “don’t trust [n-word]s,” which implies that men are more prone to cheat, and this may be used in a significant number of posts. This idea appears to be supported by research as well.
According to the latest General Social Survey (GSS), 20% of men and 13% of women reported having sex with someone other than their spouse while married. This statistic was provided by the Institute for Family Studies.
Age is associated with a rise in infidelity for both sexes, according to the study. Eighteen percent of the women surveyed identified as sexually unfaithful; for men, the peak age range was 50-59. (31 percent said they cheated.)
Countless depressing DTN posts on TikTok feature users crying over lost loves and warning others to be wary of those they’re seeing or considering dating.
How Is The ‘DTN’ Slang Used On Social Media?
It’s not just TikTok where you can find people using DTN and DTNFL; Twitter is another popular destination for these hashtags.
One user, for instance, remarked: “It’s a fact: men are garbage. Most men are the weakest links in the chain. This young man. DTNFLP Timeout.”
A further user of Twitter remarked, “note to self: if he says he’s not ready for a relationship, he means not one with you:/ #DTNFL.”
Other Terms Being Used On TikTok
Over the years, several different acronyms and slang terms have appeared on the app TikTok.
A few common abbreviations used on social media are as follows:
- Bussin’ is a high-pitched expression of admiration that conveys the idea that something is excellent.
- “DNI” stands for “do not interact,” and it’s commonly used to keep minors away from material intended for adults.
- In online lingo, “PFP” refers to the tiny thumbnail image that appears when you open someone’s profile.
