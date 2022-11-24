What does “ratio” mean on TikTok: Is Receiving Ratio In Comments Good Or Bad Thing?

What does “ratio” mean on TikTok: How often you come across fresh challenges, music, and choreography on TikTok depends on how often you use the app. As time goes on, you gradually become more conversant with the language.
Can you think back to a time when you had no idea what “fyp” meant? Those times were long past! In the past, you may have associated “accountants” with those who handle your financial records and tax returns. It was a time of great uncertainty.
We’ve noticed a new mystery involving the word “ratio” on TikTok, and we’d like your help figuring it out. A large number of people may comment “Ratio me” or “Ratio me 1:1” on certain videos on TikTok. Just what does that imply? What we discovered is as follows.
Contents
What does “ratio” mean on TikTok
In the realm of social media, a ratio indicates the specific relationship between various types of interaction. A ratio can be calculated using two variables, albeit the exact formula will change from system to system. To put it another way, a ratio exists when either
- A video has more comments than likes, or
- A comment has more likes than the video it’s replying to.
It’s possible for both of these things to occur on the same TikTok, but only one of them is a ratio. The concept is that if there are more comments than likes or if there are more comment likes than video likes, then the initial post was unsuccessful.
With this “formula,” the more dislikes your TikTok has, the more people detest it. This is because, in general, social media comments are more critical than appreciative.
A remark might just read “ratio” on some posts. The commenter is requesting that all viewers of the video vote for their comment by clicking the “like” button. The popularity of the video usually determines the effectiveness of these remarks.
People are much less likely to assist a random person in ratifying a TikTok if they like the TikTok themselves. This strategy is low-effort and less likely to succeed than a comment that contributes to the topic in a more thought-out or humorous way.
What Is The Origin Of Ratio As A Slang
Perhaps you’ve wondered, “Why do people do this?” Why don’t they put their disagreement in writing? As with any other human behavior, online “likes” are on the rise because they are simpler to use than more nuanced responses to posts or comments.
Furthermore, “ratios” can be largely attributed to the fact that TikTok does not provide a hate option. The ratio between the number of positive and negative reactions to a video would be shown if services like YouTube allowed users to voice their disapproval of the content.
In a disappointing turn of events, Youtube has decided to no longer make the amount of dislikes public.
A dislike button is unavailable, but other users can express their disapproval by clicking the “ratio” phrase. By the same logic, Twitter ratios were born. TikTok comments typically receive fewer than 50 replies, in contrast to the hundreds of answers a tweet on Twitter can receive.
Thus, on Twitter, ratios are calculated by dividing the number of likes by the number of replies, whereas on TikTok, likes are the primary metric.
How Will You Know If You’ve Been “Ratioed”
The first aspect ratio on your TikTok will be clearly displayed on the right side of the screen. To contrast, check out the heart (for likes) and the speech bubble (comments). The numbers of each will appear below the symbols. Having more comments than likes indicates a ratio of.
Source: Distractify
If you tap the icon labeled Comments and search for a comment that has more likes than the original, you’ll see the other ratio. If you look to the right of a comment, you’ll see the amount of “likes” that it has received.
Is Receiving Ratio Always A Bad Thing?
It appears that ratios are now being used solely by anonymous TikTokers as a means of piling on a specific individual. But recently, some have created ratio threads without any serious intent.
For instance, the phrase “ratio 1:1” has become something of a running joke in online comment threads. In such circumstances, the user is requesting that the number of likes on their reply remain unchanged from the original comment.
Read More: