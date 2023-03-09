What Happened To Amy Grant: Why She Had Surgery?

It appears that health issues may have played a significant role in Amy Grant’s absence from producing new music during that time. Amy Grant is a gospel singer who has been largely under the radar for the past several years. Amy admitted in 2020 that she has a scar on her chest that had been there since she was a little child on Instagram.
She was involved in a serious vehicle accident that sent her to the hospital after another two years. What specifically happened to Amy? The singer’s husband and popular country music performer Vince Gill just gave an update.
What Happened To Amy Grant
Amy hit a pothole and fell off her bicycle while riding with her friend close to Nashville’s Harpeth Hills Golf Course. Before an ambulance arrived and brought the Grammy winner to Vanderbilt Medical Center, she was unconscious for around ten minutes. Amy’s husband, Vince Gill, regularly updated followers on her health while she was receiving treatment for a concussion as well as other wounds and abrasions at the hospital.
At a concert in August 2022, he remarked to the crowd, “Thank God she was wearing her helmet. Amy, my new wife, is doing great. Just a few months after her injury, Amy made her stage comeback on a Christmas tour with Michael W. Smith. Even as she resumed her singing career, she claimed that the effects of her injury were still present.
Singer Amy Grant is in stable condition after being hospitalized this week following a bicycle crash. https://t.co/8FydMPcxGh
— ABC News (@ABC) August 1, 2022
She remarked: “Well, they predicted a 12 to 18-month recovery for a head injury, and so every once in a while, I’ll be talking to someone and they’ll say something that I assume I used to know, and I’ll gasp, and I’ll go, ‘Are you kidding me?'” in a People magazine interview dated January of 2023.
What Caused Amy Grant’s Operation?
Even the Kennedy Center Honors recipient struggled with her voice. He questioned a vocalist during a session, “What’s going on in your throat? Tilt your head back, Amy advised in an interview she gave to Today in March 2023. I know, I know. My Adam’s apple feels like it’s growing. I was surprised to see a cyst in the thyroglossal duct, which was existent.
The Georgian underwent surgery this year to have the cyst removed. About two years prior to the announcement, Amy underwent open heart surgery to correct a congenital abnormality that caused one side of her heart to expand. Despite serious health issues, the singer has maintained a good outlook and is keen to look forward to the future with hope.
I feel great,” she exclaimed. If I were a car, I feel like I’ve made a lot of trips to the shop starting in 2020. And I sense an emergence. Oh gosh, I feel like a classic now, I thought. And actually got really beautifully re-revved up.
