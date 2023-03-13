What Happened To Bill Self: Which Surgery He Had?

When the Big 12 Tournament began, Bill Self, the head basketball coach of the University of Kansas, was noticeably missing on the sidelines.
It didn’t take long for speculations and conjecture to surface regarding his absence, but finally the school released a statement that clarified the situation with regard to Self’s position. For more details about “What Happened to Bill Self?” keep an eye on this post.
What Happened To Bill Self
The Kansas Jayhawks’ head coach, Bill Self, was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night and will be absent for the entire Big 12 Tournament run. KU first stated that Self would only miss the team’s game against West Virginia on Saturday at 3 p.m. EST, but after the game, they made it clear that he would be missing the entire tournament.
Self, 60, “underwent a regular operation that went well,” according to a statement from Kansas, and is “expected to make a full recovery.” This assertion dispelled worries that Self had suffered a heart attack.
“I am extremely appreciative of all the kind wishes my family and I have gotten. I can’t wait to be back with my team soon,” a claim that one has made.
Self held a relaxed press conference on Wednesday in the Kansas City T-Mobile Arena. He seems upbeat about his team’s prospects going into the first game of the season.
Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks won the Big 12 regular season championship for the 17th time in the coach’s career with an overall record of 25-6 and a conference record of 13-5. Because to this, they received the top seed in the Big 12 Tournament.
Jerry Palm of CBS Sports’ Bracketology predicts that Kansas will receive the top seed in the NCAA Tournament. Kansas would therefore be in a great position to defend its national champion status.
Since taking over the KU program in 2003, Self has been 577-130 overall. Kansas has won nine Big 12 Tournament titles throughout that period, most recently last season. The No. 1 seeded Jayhawks, who were the heavy favorites to repeat as champions this year, wasted no time in eliminating the No. 8 seed Mountaineers on Thursday, 78-61.
