What Happened To DMX Dog Boomer: The Reason Behind DMX’s Mastery Of Making Dogs Friends?

What Happened To DMX Dog Boomer: American rapper and actor Earl Simmons was better known by his stage name, DMX. Having started in the rap game in the early ’90s, his 1998 first album, It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot, was a critical and commercial triumph, selling 251,000 copies in its first week.
The track “Party Up (Up in Here)” from DMX’s 1999 album… And Then There Was X was a huge success. In 2003, he released the commercially successful singles “Where the Hood At?” and “X Gon’ Give It to Ya.” For the first time ever, he achieved a No. 1 album release on the Billboard 200 list on five separate occasions. DMX has amassed a global record sales total of over 74 million.
Who Is DMX
Earl Simmons entered the world on December 18, 1970, in Baltimore, Maryland. The family eventually settled in Yonkers, New York, where he spent his formative years.
Earl was abandoned by his father when he was young, and his mother later became abusive. Earl was forced to spend time in foster care and then on the streets due to the violence and anarchy that plagued his youth.
DMX was a violent lawbreaker while still a teenager. As a young man, he had to learn to survive on the streets, which led to his experimentation with drugs and alcohol. Hip hop was his savior; he began as a DJ and human beatbox before progressing to rapping.
Source: CNN
DMX shot to fame in the freestyle rap scene, where he was soon featured in an Unsigned Hype article in The Source.
Rapper and actor DMX hailed from the Big Apple. Sadly, DMX had a negative net worth of $1 million due to numerous financial and legal troubles.
Earl Simmons, aka, became a household name after the publication of his debut album in 1998. From there, DMX released seven studio albums and made cinematic appearances in various genres.
During the final ten years of his life, he spent considerable time behind bars. He claimed only $50,000 in assets and between $1,000,000 and $10,000,000 in debts when he filed for bankruptcy in 2013. After being arrested on 14 counts of tax fraud in 2017, he was fined $2.3 million and sentenced to a year in prison.
DMX Death
Hip-hop icon DMX died on April 9, and the cause of DMX’s death has been confirmed. A 50-year-old rapper died of a cocaine-induced heart attack that cut off blood to his brain.
“There was no brain circulation due to cardiac arrest,” a Westchester County medical examiner source told Vulture. Source: Acute cocaine intoxication caused the deadly chain of events.
The insider said his brain was dead and he died instantly. “So obviously, he was on ventilatory support at the hospital… Early on, he was diagnosed brain-dead. “He never woke from a coma.”
After he was hospitalized on April 2, his family reported he was in a “vegetative state” after a drug overdose-induced heart attack.
“We ask that you keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as we confront these obstacles,” his family said. Earl battled until the end.
Before his demise, DMX made hip-hop history
Fans prayed for the “X Gon’ Give It to Ya” singer at White Plains Hospital in Westchester.
Soon, though, DMX was in critical condition.
On his death, the rapper released a posthumous tune. “I make moves to get me where I’m going,” he said in “X Moves.” In May, Swizz Beatz, 42, released a whole album, “Exodus,” supposed to represent DMX’s comeback.
At his burial service in Brooklyn, Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir performed as friends and family paid tribute.
“It hurts anytime you lose a soldier, but this one hurts more since he was the major piece,” said rapper Jadakiss, 46.
What Happened To DMX Dog Boomer
DMX also mastered the art of making friends with strays, forming such a close bond with his canine companions that, after his beloved pet Boomer was tragically killed when he was hit by a car, he had the dog’s name tattooed on his back.
You May Also Like: