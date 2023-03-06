What Happened To Hakimi: What Allegations Are Against Him?

People want to know about What Happened To Hakimi. Many players have been charged with crimes, which has alarmed supporters of the beautiful game. Even most famous people have been charged with horrific crimes. The same is true of Paris Saint-Germain star player Achraf Hakimi.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar was a great tournament for the right back, who was crucial to Morocco’s progress to the semifinals. He moved to Paris in 2021 and joined Christophe Galtier’s club right after, immediately establishing himself as a key player.
What Happened To Hakimi
A shocking accusation has been made that PSG star and Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi raped a lady in Paris. The prosecution authorities made the announcement following the start of a preliminary investigation into the player’s allegations.
Due to a hamstring injury, Hakimi was forced to miss PSG’s 3-0 victory against Marseille on February 25. At that time, a young woman accused him of rape at his Paris residence. The woman reported the horrific experience to the police the same day that she visited.
Local police officers swiftly contacted the prosecution office after evaluating the seriousness of the alleged crime against Hakimi’s high standing as a professional athlete.
Post about this case from PSG Report on Twitter:
Achraf Hakimi is under investigation for rape. A young woman went to the police station this weekend, where she said she was raped by the PSG player and the prosecution took up the case despite the woman's refusal to file a complaint. 🇲🇦 [@le_Parisien]
The Prosecutor’s Office of Nanterre will be in charge of the investigation into Hakimi despite the woman’s refusal to file a complaint. It has been reported that information about the incident and the woman will not be made public because doing so could obstruct fair and impartial investigations and put the victim in danger.
Hakimi is the third prominent soccer player to be accused of sexual misbehaviour recently; Dani Alves was arrested in Barcelona last month on suspicion of rape. Recently, Mason Greenwood, a striker for Manchester United, had his rape and assault charges dropped.
What Is The Relationship Between Alleged R*pe victim And Achraf Hakimi?
According to rumours, the suspected victim and Moroccan celebrity Achraf Hakimi only recently connected on Instagram.
On Saturday, it was claimed that Hakimi had paid for the young woman’s uber and invited her to stay at his house in Paris. It would have been their initial encounter. The woman alleges that despite her protests and attempts to flee, the PSG player pressed himself onto her.
Achraf Hakimi currently has a child with actress Hiba Abouk after being married to her. The PSG defender was selected for the 2022 FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World XI together with teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.
A response from Achraf Hakimi to the young woman’s allegations has not been made in any public or social media statements. In contrast, he and his team, PSG, have made no remarks on the situation. It would be interesting to see if PSG responds to these accusations and takes any action against Hakimi in the near future.
