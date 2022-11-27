What Happened To Mike In “Sing 2”: Why The Mouse Has Disappeared From Sing 2?

What Happened To Mike In “Sing 2”: Sing, an animated film released in 2016, was an instant success. People connected with the warm and fuzzy plot, memorable songs, and optimistic message, which all hit home at a period in history when things were looking bleak.
Moreover, Mike the Mouse (Seth MacFarlane) quickly rose to prominence as the audience’s favorite among the film’s many memorable characters. His egotism and money contributed to his charisma, as did his swagger, sense of fashion, and (debatable) grandiose aspirations.
Moreover, The announcement of a second Sing film came as no surprise to anyone, considering the first film grossed over $634 million worldwide thanks in large part to its soundtrack and star-studded ensemble.
It was inevitable that audiences would wonder what became of the mouse gambler who sang “My Way” to the tune of Frank Sinatra. Curiously, Mike isn’t featured in the movie’s promotional material. That’s fine because he doesn’t even appear in the film!
Contents
Who Is Mike From Sing
In the 2016 film Sing, Seth McFarlane voices Mike the mouse, whose egocentric goal is to claim the cash prize of $100,000.
Mike has no idea that Buster Moon’s old helper, Miss Crawly, made an error in the fliers so that the reward is only $1,000.
Source: Change
Mike gets a shiny new automobile and cheats a group of Russian bear mobsters at cards because he thinks the money is his for the taking.
The bears don’t appreciate being fooled and end up following Mike to Buster’s theatre, where they find out to their chagrin that he can’t afford to settle the debt.
The bears come back after Mike performs a stirring rendition of “My Way,” and they chase the mouse away in his new car.
What Happened To Mike In “Sing 2”
Since Mike’s disappearance in Sing 2 was never explained onscreen, fans have come up with their own hypotheses to explain it, most of which involve an exaggerated death of Mike. Gambling may have drained him financially, leading the bears to feast on him.
Many people think he was gang-raped (for real!). Reddit user u/itsamemario o claimed that director Garth Jennings confirmed that Mike was gang-raped before his death and posted a search result screenshot as evidence. It’s hard to imagine, though, that a PG movie would ever end with a character’s death onscreen. It would have been simple to photoshop that post.
Somewhat finally, a reasonable solution is offered in a different Reddit thread. When discussing Sing 2, user u/Guiee questioned whether or not Mike lived or was killed in the original film.
The user u/RiffRaffe reacted with, “No. I got to ask filmmaker Garth Jennings some questions after the screening, and he mentioned that he might invite Mike back for another film. He praised the singing and acting of Seth McFarlane but claimed he was done with the character.”
At last, something that makes sense! What’s more, it raises expectations that Sing 3 might be in the works. Holding my breath!
The Storyline Of Sing 2
Sing 2 picks up a few years after the events of the original film. Buster Moon is excited to increase his output and develop his team. He is not able to win over Suki, a talent scout. The group, however, is confident in its ability to perform in Redshore City.
Moreover, He’ll go to any lengths to accomplish this, including trying to entice a former rock star, Clay Calloway, to appear on his show after he’s officially retired.
Sing 2 Movie Cast
- Matthew McConaughey as Buster Moon
- Reese Witherspoon as Rosita
- Scarlett Johansson as Ash
- Taron Egerton as Johnny
- Tori Kelly as Meena
- Nick Kroll as Gunter
- Bobby Cannavale as Jimmy Crystal
- Halsey as Porsha Crystal
- Pharrell Williams as Alfonso
- Nick Offerman as Norman
- Letitia Wright as Nooshy
- Eric André as Darius
- Chelsea Peretti as Suki
- Bono as Clay Calloway
- Garth Jennings as Miss Crawly
- Adam Buxton as Klaus Kickenklober
- Jennifer Saunders as Nana Noodleman
- Peter Serafinowicz as Big Daddy
Read More: