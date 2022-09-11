What Happens to the Queen’s Personal Wealth?

After seventy years on top, the queen leaves quite a legacy, including her magnificent castle. According to Forbes, she is worth an estimated $500 million thanks to her investments, properties, and jewelry. As of 2017, it was projected that the combined wealth of the royal family was at least $88 billion.

The funding that constitutes the crown’s riches is intricate. The sources and potential destinations of Her Majesty’s wealth are detailed here.

The brand valuation consultancy firm Brand Finance estimated a value of $88 billion for the British Monarchy in 2017.

Forbes estimates that the Queen’s personal wealth through investments, art, jewels, and real estate is closer to $500 million as of the year 2021.

However, information about the queen’s actual wealth has been kept secret. According to a report from The Guardian from last year, the queen successfully pressured the British government in the 1970s to amend a draft law so that her private fortune could be concealed from the public.

An official from Buckingham Palace informed the BBC that “any allegation that the sovereign has stopped legislation is simply wrong.”

The wealth of Britain’s royal family, roughly speaking.

The question is: who gets the crown jewels?

Forbes estimates that King Charles III will receive $450 million of the Queen’s $500 million in inheritance.

Where did Elizabeth acquire her financial backing?

The Sovereign Grant Act is a tax on the people of the United Kingdom that the royal family uses to pay for things like upkeep on the palaces and official travel and receptions.

For the years 2022 and 2023, the Sovereign Grant will be just under $100 million. According to the BBC, the money comes from the Crown Estate, a property firm that the queen owns but manages autonomously.

As part of a 10-year agreement to assist fund the restoration of Buckingham Palace, the queen began collecting a share of the Crown Estate’s income in 2017 for the prior two years. In the end, the government receives the remaining funds.

As part of their $28 billion business, members of the House of Windsor known as “The Firm” also oversee the Crown Estate. Members included the queen, her eldest son Prince Philip and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge; her second son, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall; her daughter, Princess Anne; and her youngest son, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex and his wife, Sophie.

The Crown is the owner of many assets that it cannot sell, such as:

$19.5 billion for the Crown Estate

Windsor Castle ($4.9 billion)

Duchy of Cornwall ($1.3 billion)

Lancaster, Duchy of ($742 million)

The 630-Million-Dollar Kensington Palace

Spending $592,000,000 on Scotland’s Crown Property.

The “Monarchy PLC” (or “The Firm”) annually contributes hundreds of millions of pounds to the British economy through tours of Commonwealth countries and other exhibitions.

For example, Brand Finance estimated that the 2018 royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will generate over 1 billion British pounds in economic benefits.

While Forbes claims the royal family receives no direct income from the company, they do reap indirect benefits like free publicity.

How much of the people’s money went to the queen?

Based on the BBC’s reporting, the Sovereign Grant for the years 2021 and 2022 was set at 86.3 million pounds (about $99 million), or around 1.29 pounds (approximately $1.50) per inhabitant in the United Kingdom. All security expenses are not included in this.

When it comes to real estate, how much did Elizabeth have?

According to Forbes, Queen Elizabeth II owns two castles—Sandringham House and Balmoral Castle—which serve as her personal residences.