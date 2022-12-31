What Kind Of Cancer Does Nightbirde Have: Is She Still Alive?

What Kind Of Cancer Does Nightbirde Have: Sadly, Jane Marczewski, a contestant on America’s Got Talent, passed away at the young age of 31 after losing her battle with sickness. The vocalist participated in the talent competition during its 16th season in 2021 and performed under the stage name Nightbirde. However, halfway through the competition, the vocalist was forced to leave owing to health problems.
Jane, who is from Ohio, stunned the judges and crowd with her performance during her audition. She also received a golden buzzer from Simon Cowell, which immediately advanced her to the competition’s quarterfinals.
Contents
What Kind Of Cancer Does Nightbirde Have
On November 23, 2018, contestant Jane “Nightbirde” Marczewski revealed during her performance on America’s Got Talent that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Prior to this, her disease had been diagnosed in June; however, shortly before her participation in the show, her doctors had forewarned her that the cancer had already spread and was starting to damage her spine. She had a 2% chance of surviving the ordeal, according to estimates.
Since then, Nightbirde has been quite open about her struggle with cancer and has gone into further information about it on numerous social media sites. In the end, she was a brave fighter who was determined to triumph in her struggle against cancer. She had been diagnosed with cancer and it had spread to several organs, making it very difficult for her to live a normal life.
Despite her battle with cancer, she kept writing songs and performing right up until the moment she passed away. Her family confirmed her death on February 19 in a statement given to NBC. She had been ailing for a long time.
Who Is Nightbirde
Jane Marczewski was born on December 31, 1990, in Zanesville, Ohio, a city in the United States. Even though Jane is her given name, most people call her Nightbirde. Her parents’ names are Mitchell C., her father, and Sharon Marczewski, her mother. This brings up her family, which is a relevant topic.
Her six other siblings, Jason Marczewski Jr., John Marczewski, Andrew Marczewski, Michael Marczewski, and Mitch Marczewski Jr., also contributed to her upbringing. Although there is little information accessible about the secondary school she attended, in 2013 she graduated from Liberty University.
Make sure you stay in touch with us as we continue to investigate her background to see if we can uncover any fresh material. If we do, we’ll post it on this page.
What Caused The Death Of Nightbirde?
Actress Jane “Nightbirde” Marczewski passed away from cancer just lately. She had been ill for four years and was 31 at the time. Doctors only gave her a 2% chance of living after it spread to her spine, lungs, and liver. Her penultimate post described her sickness as “brutal.” The “AGT” cast and staff are devastated by her passing. She was unable to perform because of her condition, but she was desperate to get better.
Millions were captivated by her voice, and celebrities and the “Voice” coaches praised her for her bravery and audacity. Cancer was the cause of Nightbirde’s death, however, the exact type remains unknown. Breast cancer was discovered in her in 2017. Her illness has returned and spread metastatically to a new area. In Nightbirde’s body, cancers of the spine, lungs, and liver were also found.
Physicians estimated the probability of survival in 2017 to be just 2%. But by the year 2018, her illness had progressed to other organs, and doctors only gave her a three to six-month outlook. But by 2020 and the beginning of 2021, she was cancer-free.
Nightbirde Career
According to research, Jane released two singles and two extended plays (EPs) in 2021. Furthermore, she won the GOLDEN BUZZER on America’s Got Talent (AGT). She gave her first public performance and posted a song to SoundCloud in 2011 when she was still unemployed. In 2012, Nightbirde released three extended plays under the title “Lines.” She performed the acoustic guitar on these albums.
Around 2013, Marczewski released an EP called Ocean & Sky, which had six tracks and was supported through Kickstarter. After tying the knot in 2014, Jane eventually made Ohio her permanent home. She relocated to Nashville, Tennessee, in 2015, and it was there that she debuted as Jane Claudio on stage. Presently, her spouse serves as her producer.
Nightbirde Jane Marczewski was informed that she had a second cancer diagnosis in August of the year 2020. She released the song “IT’S OK” precisely during that time.
Nightbirde Net Worth
Nightbirde’s net worth is reportedly in the neighborhood of 10 million dollars. Her work as a musician can be credited to the majority of her career and financial success. Since she performed it on America’s Got Talent, her song “it’s okay” has received more than 5 million plays on Spotify, YouTube, and iTunes.
Read More: