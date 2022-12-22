What Kind Of Cancer Does Pele Have? On Wednesday, the medical facility that is caring for Brazilian football legend Pele stated that the footballer’s cancer, as well as his renal and cardiac ailments, had “progressed.”
According to the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Pele, who is 82 years old and receiving treatment, “needs higher care related to renal and cardiac dysfunctions.” Pele is now being treated in the general ward.
Pele, who has been undergoing chemotherapy ever since having surgery to remove a colon tumor in September 2021, was admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo on November 29 for what his medical team referred to as a re-evaluation of his chemotherapy treatments.
Pele is widely regarded as the greatest footballer in the history of the game, and many people regard him as the greatest footballer of all time.
A respiratory infection is another condition that Pele, whose true name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, has been diagnosed with by medical professionals.
At the beginning of this month, Pele’s daughters Kely Nascimento and Flavia Arantes attempted to allay fans’ concerns regarding their father’s health by refuting rumors that he had been admitted to an end-of-life care facility.
In a statement released by the hospital on Wednesday, it was stated that Edson Arantes do Nascimento “presents cancer disease progression and requires higher care related to renal and cardiac dysfunctions.”
It was also stated that he was not in the intensive care unit.
A few minutes after hearing the news from the hospital, Nascimento and Arantes posted on Instagram that their father would not be spending Christmas with the family.
They wrote, “Our Christmas celebrations at home have been postponed.”
“We talked it over with the physicians, and we all came to the conclusion that it would be best for us to remain here at Einstein with all of the care that this new family provides for us!”
Pele has one of the most decorated careers in the history of sports, during which he scored more than one thousand goals. He is the only player in the tournament’s history to ever win three titles (1958, 1962, and 1970).
In recent years, “The King’s” health has been deteriorating, and he has made far fewer appearances in public as a result. However, he maintains an active presence on social media.
During the course of the World Cup in Qatar, he maintained a consistent presence on social media, including sending a message of encouragement to Brazil’s superstar Neymar after the “Selecao” was eliminated from the competition by Croatia in the quarterfinals.
What Is Colon Cancer?
82-year-old The perhaps greatest football player of all time, Pele, is battling colon cancer right now. Even though it is more common in older people, anyone can develop colon cancer. The big intestine that opens in the rectum is referred to as the colon. Most cases of colon cancer start with little polyps (small swellings).
These polyps are clumps of cells that are typically not malignant, but some of them have the potential to change into cancer over time. The large intestine wall is the first place this cancer spreads, followed by the rectum and nearby lymph nodes, and finally the entire body.
The majority of polyps are small and symptomless, thus doctors urge routine screening exams. When colon cancer starts in the rectum, colorectal cancer develops.
Symptoms of colon cancer
Constipation, diarrhea, or prolonged trouble passing stool. Constant bowel movements.
Unwanted weight loss
Abdominal discomfort or agony, including cramps and gas.
Bleeding from the abdomen or stools that includes blood.
Always have the impression that your stomach isn’t empty or clean.
weakness, exhaustion, and appetite loss
At first, colon cancer patients don’t exhibit any symptoms. According to the size and location of the cancer cells, symptoms will manifest. For this reason, after the age of 40, medical professionals advise being screened once a year.
How to prevent colon cancer
Change your way of life. Eat a variety of fruits, veggies, and nutritious grains instead of fast food. Include fruits with high fiber content and green vegetables in your diet.
Avoid consuming any alcohol or cigarettes at all costs.
To keep physically active, stick to a daily exercise plan that you can count on.
There should never be a rise in weight. Numerous diseases have obesity as their primary cause. Colon cancer, weight increase, and obesity have been connected to eleven different forms of cancer.
Colon cancer can be avoided with the use of calcium and vitamin D. Because of this, the body needs a proper supply of these two nutrients.
You should get the screening test every year if you are over 40.
