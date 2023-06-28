What Laws Become Effective From July 1 In Virginia?

As the year draws to a close, new legislation that will have an impact on Virginians’ daily lives are ready to go into force. The Virginia General Assembly passed many laws earlier this year that will take effect on July 1st, 2023.
Several of these laws alter state procedures, such as reporting bullying in schools or how absentee ballots are cast, while many of them deal with various offenses in Virginia. Others discuss laws governing firearms and restricted substances.
Here is a summary of some of the most significant new laws.
Authenticating Users’ Ages for Internet P*rnography
According to Senate Bill 1515, users of online p*rnographic sites must declare their ages in order to confirm that they are at least 18 years old.
According to the regulation, websites must employ a “commercially available database” to confirm a user’s identity and age. Those who don’t run the risk of being sued for the costs and damages brought on by a minor’s access.
According to the law, “any description or representation” of s*xual activity, intoxication, or sadomasochistic abuse constitutes harmful content for those under the age of 18.
New Regulations For Hemp Products
The House Bill 2294, which was also approved as Senate Bill 903, will set a 0.3% and a two milligram per package THC restriction on industrial hemp extracts supplied at retail.
If the product or extract contains a concentration of CBD that is at least 25 times higher than the concentration of THC, then more than two milligrams of THC are permitted.
If hemp processors know or have cause to believe that someone will use industrial hemp or a substance containing an industrial hemp extract improperly, they will not be permitted to sell it.
The bill was supported by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin as a means of preventing the sale of Delta-8, which the Food & Drug Administration has warned could pose major health concerns.
False 911 Reports Are Considered Misdemeanors Unless They Result In Catastrophic Injury Or Death
It will be a class 1 misdemeanor for anyone to willfully provide false information to emergency officials that prompts an emergency response, according to House Bill 1572, which was also signed as Senate Bill 1291.
If the false report prompts an emergency response and someone suffers significant injuries, it is a class 6 felony; if someone is murdered, it is a class 5 felony.
The statute was passed in response to several phony threats that were made to schools, notably those in Hampton Roads. Only four out of the seven school districts in Hampton Roads reported receiving 150 threats in 2022.
Expanded “Move Over” Law to Include Stopped Drivers
Drivers would be required to change lanes or slow down while passing stopped vehicles with activated hazard warning signal flashers, displayed caution signs, or properly lit flares or torches, according to House Bill 1932, which was also approved as Senate Bill 982.
On specific highways where it is safe and appropriate to do so, this condition is applicable. A traffic penalty will be committed if the rule is broken.
A tweet from VA State Police about the new rules:
#VSP, @AAAVANews & @Move_Over_VA bringing attention to new change to #Virginia’s #MoveOver law: Move over or slow down for red, blue, amber lights AND, as of July 1, any stationary vehicle displaying hazard lights, warning signs (like an emergency triangle), or flares. pic.twitter.com/fyfJvftR8a
— VA State Police (@VSPPIO) June 27, 2023
No More Blue Headlights
On several sorts of vehicles, including cars, motorcycles, bicycles, mopeds, and scooters, aftermarket modifications that make headlights look as a blue light will now be prohibited.
Senate Bill 855 brought about the modification.
‘Weapon of Terrorism’ Status for Fentanyl Combinations
Any mixture or substance that contains a measurable level of fentanyl shall be regarded as a terrorist weapon under House Bill 1682, which was also passed as Senate Bill 1188.
Manufacturing or distributing these chemicals “knowingly and intentionally” shall be punished as a class 4 crime.
Alterations to the Way School Systems Deal with Bullying
According to House Bill 1592, public school principals or their designees must inform parents of any student allegedly participating in bullying within 24 hours of learning about it.
Previously, the administration only had to let parents know about any investigation into reported bullying after five school days had passed.
No Longer Require Witnesses for Absentee Ballots
The need that persons submit the last four digits of their social security number and their birth year has taken the place of the witness requirement for absentee ballots under House Bill 1948.
Blades Permitted in Public
Switchblade knives are removed from the list of concealed weapons that are not allowed to be carried in public by House Bill 2298, while stiletto knives are added.
Tax Breaks for Gun Safety Equipment
For the taxable years 2023 through 2027, House Bill 2387 establishes a nonrefundable income tax credit for those who purchase one or more weapon safety devices.
Anyone who applies for this credit will be granted a credit for the price paid for such a purchase up to $300. The state will only provide this tax credit up to a maximum of $5 million each year.
