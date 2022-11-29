The cryptocurrency market has seen an influx of thousands of tokens and coins over the last few years. The bull market accelerated this trend, pushing the total to over 21,000 tracked by aggregators.
That being said, a lot of the original coins are still here and are providing good investment potential to users. Dash is a cryptocurrency that has undergone two full bear markets and is currently in its third one. Nevertheless, this popular coin has remained in the top 100 by market cap and is still greatly appreciated by its strong community.
So how does Dash compare with all the new projects that have hit the market? Does it manage to provide sufficient utility to holders to justify an investment? This article will try to answer these questions and provide you with a DASH price prediction that will give you a good idea of what to expect from his coin going forward.
Dash Overview
Dash is one of the original altcoins, created prior to the bull market of 2014. Released in January 2014, the Dash cryptocurrency had a goal to provide a more scalable, cost-effective, and privacy-focused alternative to Bitcoin.
The name of the currency comes from the term digital cash and is a fork of Litecoin, using the Scrypt algorithm. With that in mind, the creators of DASH introduced the concept of master nodes, which in addition to the proof-of-work algorithm, add a layer of scalability and security. These master nodes require collateral by users that are running them, ensuring additional services akin to smart contracts.
This includes the PrivateSend function that allows DASH users to send obfuscated transactions to the network and conserve their anonymity. These master node runners also receive a portion of the block rewards created through mining, which makes it an interesting venture when investing in crypto.
This way Dash investors don’t only have to rely on buying mining equipment, but can also participate actively in the consensus by simply purchasing 1,000 DASH coins. That said, this is still quite a consequential investment.
What to Expect in the Future?
Before we go forth with the Dash price prediction, let’s have a short overview of its historical price action. This will allow you to have a better perspective on what’s coming.
Dash was released in 2014 and was able to run the entire bull cycle during that period, with its price rising from $0.5 to $15. It was one of the coins that showed the community how incredibly powerful cryptocurrency price action can be. In 2017, it reached an all-time high of $1,642, as it was one of the only coins at that time to offer masternodes.
With this masternode hype dying off and newer, more efficient PoS networks coming online, DASH lost a lot of its appeal. During the bull run in 2021, the coin reached $440, but its price has once again dropped significantly. Currently, DASH is trading at around $41, which could be a great opportunity for many investors.
DASH Future Price
Considering its privacy features, DASH still has a bright future. Since governments are trying to regulate crypto heavily, such projects will remain in demand in the community.
Consequently, experts around the internet provide steady growth forecasts for this coin. Priceprediction.net gives a target of $168.19 for 2025, which equates to a 4x price increase from now. Digitalcoinprice.com agrees with this statement, providing a price of $178.20 for this same period.
Is It Profitable Now to Invest in DASH?
The price of DASH is at a two-year low and has reached the levels of the COVID-19 crash. As such, this might signify that a proverbial bottom has been reached, which opens a good entry opportunity for investors. Additionally, experts’ predictions provide expectations of growth, hinting at a possible profit opportunity in the next bull market.