What’s Coming On Netflix In 2023: Which Of Your Favorite Series You Will Get To See In January 2023 On Netflix?

In this massive article, we will take a sneak peek at some of the most anticipated new Netflix movies of 2023 and beyond. Only a handful of the hundreds of Netflix Original movies planned for release in 2023, 2024, and beyond are listed below. Let’s dig deep into What’s Coming On Netflix In 2023.
Netflix has grown rapidly in recent years, with a plethora of original films covering a wide range of genres and subject matters.
We’ve attempted to compile a list of all the most anticipated Netflix films coming out in the next several years, but there are still hundreds more on the horizon.
Please note that this is by no means an exhaustive list of all movies currently under production. We doubt that we have seen even half of the films that are currently in transit. In an effort to keep this list manageable, we will focus exclusively on works written in English.
Here, without further ado, is a big look ahead at the movies that will be available on Netflix in 2022, 2023, and beyond. Let’s dig deep into What’s Coming On Netflix In 2023.
Contents
What’s Coming On Netflix In 2023
Axel Foley, Beverly Hills Cop (fka Beverly Hills Cop 4)
Source: IGN
Definition of Genre: Comedy
Directed by: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah
Members of the cast include Eddie Murphy, Kevin Bacon, Judge Reinhold, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot.
Netflix has brought back the action crime comedy for a fourth installment, decades after Eddie Murphy initially played Axel Foley (and potentially more afterward).
Movie star Axel Foley gets a call that his estranged daughter is in danger in what has been confirmed to be titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.
The manufacturing time frame was from the middle to the end of the year 2022.
Action Film BRZRKR
Genre: Unknown
Source: Kickstarter
Director Keanu Reeves plays B. From Keanu Reeves’s original graphic novels, we can expect both a live-action film and an anime series.
In the comic, the protagonist, Berzerker, is an eternal warrior who fights his way through history.
More Shows Coming To Netflix In 2023
- 36 Questions – Brett Haley is on board to direct this adaptation of the podcast.
- A God in Ruins – Western from writer Ibrahim R. Alraeesi.
- A Million Miles Away Biopic of Jose M. Hernandez, the first Mexican-American astronaut.
- A Note of Explanation – A time-traveling sprite inhabits Queen Mary’s dollhouse in Windsor Castle. Ben Queen to write.
- A Time Lost – Adaptation of a story developed by Millie Bobby Brown and her sister Paige Brown.
- A Tourist’s Guide to Love – Comedy directed by Steven Tsuchida.
- ALICE – Modern musical reimagining of the classic Alice in Wonderland story.
- Amnesty – Ramin Bahrani (who directed The White Tiger for Netflix) is on board to direct this thriller about an undocumented migrant who cleans houses when he finds out he may be an accessory to the murder of his employer.
- Amy And The Orphans – Drama directed by Lindsey Ferrentino about two estranged siblings having to break the news of their father’s death to their sister who has Downs syndrome.
- Animal Farm – Andy Serkis directs this adaptation of the George Orwell novel.
- Arranged Marriage – Vali Chandrasekaran (who has worked on Modern Family, 30 Rock, and My Name Is Earl) will direct this comedy about a white woman asking her Indian friend’s family to arrange a marriage for her.
- Atlas – Jennifer Lopez will headline this sci-fi thriller directed by Brad Peyton and written by Aron Eli Coleite. Set in a bleak future where an AI soldier seeks to end humanity to stop war for good.
- Auntie Claus is – New Christmas movie from the creator of High School Musical and Julie and the Phantoms.
- Back in Action – Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx will co-star in this new action comedy from Seth Gordon.
- Bad Dad – British comedy David Williams (Little Britain) is set to adapt his book for Netflix.
- Ball and Chain – Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt superheroes based on the 90s comic.
- Bank of Dave – Phoebe Dynevor and Joel Fry to star in this new comedy from director Chris Foggin.
- Below – Thriller from David F. Sandberg.
- Best Christmas Ever – Charlotte Sanders and her family unexpectedly spend Christmas with her college friend Jackie Jennings.
- Betty Ford – Ryan Murphy produced a movie starring Sarah Paulson about the first lady, Betty Ford.
- Beyond Good & Evil – Adaptation of the Ubisoft game led by director Rob Letterman.
- Bird Box 2 – A sequel to the Sandra Bullock Netflix smash-hit has long been rumored in development based on the novel’s sequel.
- Bioshock – An adaptation of the video game franchise.
- Black Brother, Black Brother – Adaptation of the best-selling book from Stephen Curry and Erick Peyton.
- Black Stallions – Comedy featuring Kevin Hart, Don Cheadle, and Lil Rel Howery.
- Blackout – This anthology series will also have some feature films according to reports. Produced by the Obama’s Higher Ground Productions.
- Blink Speed – Cynthia Erivo will headline this new sci-fi thriller based on the short story by Eric Matthew Brown.
- Bright 2 – Sequel to the Will Smith fantasy movie.
- Button Man – Brian Helgeland is set to adapt this British comic book strip.
- Carmen Sandiego – Gina Rodriguez to headline this live-action film based on the character from David Siefkin.
- Carry On – Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman will star in this new action thriller.
- Caste – Ava DuVernay is behind this new political historical adaptation.
- Change Agent – Immersive Pictures will produce this new crime thriller about an Interpol agent suffering a genetic attack that leaves him looking like a cartel leader.
- Chinatown – Prequel to the 1974 film with David Fincher serving as executive producer and Robert Towne penning the script.
- Christmas in Wonderland – Christmas feature film about Sierra who is recovering from a skiing accident and is taken in by a single dad.
- Christmas Quinceanera – Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr to star in this new Christmas feature film.
- Chupa – Jonás Cuarón to direct this adventure drama starring Demián Bichir.
- Cocaine Hippos – Comedy starring Jermaine Fowler.
- Cold Warrior – Drama about a retired Cold War-era spy helping a younger agent track down a terrorist. Directed by Shane Black and written by Chuck Mondry.
- Damsel – Juan Carlos Fresnadillo is on board to direct this thriller about a princess tricked into thinking she’s marrying a prince only to be thrown into a pit being sacrificed to a dragon.
- Dark Days at the Magna Carta – 21 Laps Entertainment sci-fi horror being written by Michael Paisley.
- Death and the King’s Horseman – Nigerian movie from EbonyLife Films about the chief of the King’s stables amongst a Yoruban tribe.
- Dial A For Aunties – Romantic comedy will be directed by Fresh Off the Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan.
- Do Not Harm – Silver Pictures Entertainment is working on this erotic thriller about a surgeon going down a dangerous path when she has an affair with another doctor.
- Dorothy & Alice – Adaptation of the Justin Merz novel based on the iconic figures from literature.
- Down Low – Rightor Doyle directs this comedy about a deeply repressed man.
- Dr. Rapp – John Hamburg is set to write and direct this biopic on a man that had a stroke that turned him into a rap legend.
- Dragon’s Lair – Ryan Reynolds will lead this action fantasy movie from Vertigo Entertainment about Dirk the Daring who sets out to rescue a prince from the evil dragon.
- Empathy Machine – Sci-fi horror directed by Francis Lawrence described as a mix of Ex Machine meets Rosemary’s Baby.
- Exit West – Adaptation from Higher Ground Productions adapting the Mohsin Hamid novel and will star Riz Ahmed.
- Family Leaves – Jennifer Garner will star in this new family comedy about two families who all body switch on opposite sides of the world.
- First Ascent – From Scott Free comes this new supernatural thriller.
- Flash Boys – Previously at Sony Pictures, this book looks at the life of Michael Lewis who worked on Wall Street and alleges the entire industry is corrupt.
- Forty Acres – Thriller with Jay-Z producing. About a civil
- Fuzzy Towers – Kevin James stars as an optometrist who dreams of working for a kids’ TV show.
- Gears of War – Live-action adaptation of the Xbox video game series.
- Gundam – Jordan Vogt-Roberts to direct this new sci-fi adaptation of the anime from Legendary Entertainment. Expected to start filming in mid-2023.
- Good Grief – Dan Levy’s movie directorial debut with a new comedy.
- Hamlet – Riz Ahmed led the modern-day adaptation.
- Happiness for Beginners – Ellie Kemper led drama about a 32-year-old divorcee signing up for a wilderness survival course.
- Heat – Gregory Nava to direct the Heat novel by Mike Lupica.
- Hello America – Netflix secured the film rights to the 1981 novel by JG Ballard in 2017 with Scott Free to produce but has gone quiet.
- Hello, Universe – Announced in May 2019, this movie is based on the novel by Erin Entrada Kelly.
- Here Comes the Flood – Jason Bateman to direct this romance-heist movie.
- I Slept With Joey Ramone – Pete Davidson will play Joey Ramone the so-called King of Punk.
- I Used to Be Famous – Eddie Sternberg directs this musical comedy following Vince (played by Ed Skrein) who dreams of making a comeback.
- I’m Not Your Perfect American Daughter – Drama by director America Ferrera.
- In the Land of Saints and Sinners – Thriller from director Robert Lorenz set in a remote Irish village. It Starring Liam Neeson.
- Irish Wish is – Second Netflix Original movie from Lindsay Lohan.
- Ivy is – Sci-fi movie by Danis Goulet about a husband building his wife a smart AI house known as Ivy who soon generates an evil agenda.
- Janet – Janet Mock will direct this biography of a young black woman at the Washington Post who has the goal of reaching the front page.
- John Henry and the Statesmen – Action thriller directed by Jake Kasdan and starring Dwayne Johnson.
- King of Boys 2 – Nollywood crime-drama sequel.
- Knives Out 3 – A third entry in the detective movie franchise Knives Out which will see the return of Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig.
- Lady Business – Brie Larson to star and direct in this drama.
- Lady Killer – Blake Lively will headline this action thriller as Josie Schuller, the perfect 1950s wife who leads a double life as a trained killer.
- Leave The World Behind – Sam Esmail to develop this Julia Roberts-led movie based on Rumaan Alam’s novel.
- Life Sentence – Sci-fi from 6th & Idaho Productions is about a prisoner who chooses to enroll in a futuristic program that erases his memories.
- Lift is – Action movie about a master thief and her ex-boyfriend teaming up to steal $100 million in gold being transported via a flight from London to Zurich. It Stars Kevin Hart.
- Lonely Planet – A love story set in Morocco starring Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth.
- Lost Dog – Canine movie adapting the novel Lost Dog: A Love Story.
- Loteria – Eugenio Derbez to star in this family adventure film.
- Masters of the Universe – Aaron Nee to direct a live-action He-Man movie previously at Sony Pictures. Kyle Allen is to star.
- Mega Man – A live-action movie based on the classic Capcom game.
- Millarworld movies including:
- Empress
- Prodigy
- Sharkey The Bounty Hunter
- Mixtape – Valerie Weiss will direct this rom-com starring Julie Bowen and Jackson Rathbone.
- Monkey Man – This one departed the 2022 schedule a little earlier in the year, but confirmation today that there’s no chance of it getting released this year. The new movie comes from Dev Patel, who writes, directs, and stars. It’s about an ex-felon released in India struggling to adjust to a world full of greed and eroding spiritual values.
- Most Dangerous Game – Netflix and Treehouse Pictures reunite Zoey Deutch, Glen Powell and writer/producer Katie Silberman in this new romantic comedy.
- Most Talented Family – Camilla Blackett will write this new family feature film for Netflix.
- Murder Mystery 2 – Sequel to the Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston comedy with Jeremy Garelick on board to direct. Confirmed to release in 2023.
- My Hero Academia – Live-action adaptation of the anime series from Legendary Entertainment. Shinsuke Sato to direct, Joby Harold to write.
- My Wife and I Bought A Ranch… – 21 Laps horror movie adapted from the Reddit short story.
- Nyad – 64-year-old marathon swimmer, Diana Nyad (played by Annette Bening), attempts to become the first person ever to swim from Cuba to Florida.
- Pashmina – Animated feature film from director Gurinder Chadha about a young girl who discovers her heritage via her magical pashmina.
- Past Midnight – Action drama produced by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by T.J. Fixman.
- Planet of the Dead – A follow-up sequel to 2020’s Army of the Dead.
- Quartermaster – Drew Pearce to direct a new movie described as a high-concept thriller.
- Rebel Ridge – American thriller exploring systemic injustice in America. Directed by Jeremy Saulnier.
- Red Notice 2 & 3 – Follow-up movies to Netflix’s big action movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds.
- Redd Zone – Jada Pinkett Smith to star in this upcoming drama.
- Rez Ball – Coming-of-age drama produced by LeBron James.
- Rockaway – 3dot Productions to produce this Kerry Washington-led adaptation of the book from Diane Cardwell.
- Rodney & Sheryl – Movie biopic on the serial killer Rodney Alcala directed by Chloe Okuno.
- Sand Kings – George R.R. Martin’s book being adapted as a Netflix feature film.
- Sherlock Junior – New movie looks into the early years of the famous detective with Ehren Kruger helming.
- Shoe Dog – Adaptation of Phil Knight’s best-selling memoir about the shoe company Nike’s meteoric rise.
- Shoot Like a Girl – Netflix is reportedly taking this project over which had Angelina Jolie originally listed but Gal Gadot is thought to be replacing her for the Netflix version.
- Shout It Out Loud – Biopic on Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley who go on to form a band known as KISS. Directed by Joachim Rønnin.
- Six Triple Eight – Tyler Perry to direct this historical biopic on the overlooked story of the courageous women of The United States 6888th Battalion.
- Six Years – The movie adaptation of the Harlan Coben thriller with David Ayer writing and directing.
- Spaceman – Starring Adam Sandler, this sci-fi adaptation from director Johan Renck is now officially confirmed to be moving into 2023.
- Spencer Confidential 2 – A sequel to the Mark Wahlberg action movie.
- Spongebob Squarepants Spin-offs – Two untitled Spongebob movies are in the works as well as a series.
- Steps – Animation from Alyce Tzue and Netflix Animation about two stepsisters who are overlooked for marriage by the prince and instead opt to go on an epic journey.
- Stitch Head – Animated feature film from director Steve Hudson about a small humanoid monster stitched together from leftovers.
- Student Driver – Action comedy from Peter Hoare with Kyle Newacheck directing. About a substitute driver’s ed teacher and his students embarking on a madcap adventure.
- Teddy Bear – Family feature film inspired by Alex Panagopoulos’ drawing of a teddy bear defending a young, sleeping child from an approaching monster. Bobby Florsheim and Josh Stolberg are behind the project.
- The Inheritance – Previously known as The Last Will & Testament of Charles Abernathy Alejandro Brugués directs this movie about a billionaire who calls his kids to his house as he suspects he may soon be dead.
- The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die – Edward Bazalgette will direct this follow-up movie to the successful Netflix series.
- The Netherfield Girls – Described as a contemporary update of Pride and Prejudice with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan set to star.
- Take The Ice – Charles Randolph-Wright will direct this new family movie about a 15-year-old dreaming of becoming a world-class ice skater.
- Tenzing – Biopic on Tenzing Norgay, the person who climbed alongside Sir Edmund Hillary to the top of Everest.
- The Chronicles of Narnia – At least one movie is part of Netflix’s huge upcoming Narnia universe. Greta Gerwig is in talks to direct.
- The Bluff – The Russo Brothers will produce this period drama about a Caribbean woman whose secret past is revealed when her island is invaded by vicious buccaneers.
- The Cactus is – Romantic comedy based on the book by Sarah Haywood from Hello Sunshine.
- The Cipher – Jennifer Lopez to star as FBI special agent Nina Guerrera.
- The Council – Will Smith-led crime drama where he plays a crime boss Nicky Barnes.
- The Dawn Patrol – Chernin Entertainment is developing this crime drama based on the Don Winslow book.
- The Formula – Robert De Niro and John Boyega will star in this Formula One movie about a prodigy who is forced to become a getaway driver. Directed by Gerard McMurray.
- The Ghost In The Machine – Drama from Heyday Films about how a middle-class black girl from the North Side of Minneapolis becomes one of the biggest threats to the entire US banking system.
- The Girls I’ve Been – Millie Bobby Brown is on board to star in this adaptation of the Tess Sharpe novel.
- The Gray Man 2 – A sequel to the Ryan Gosling action movie.
- The Hills Have Eyes For You is – Horror romantic comedy by Eli Craig.
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame – Musical featuring Idris Elba dubbed as a modern retelling of the classic tale.
- The Kane Chronicles 1-3 – Percy Jackson writer Rick Riordan is bringing his excellent Kane Chronicles to Netflix.
- The Kitchen – Kibwe Tavares to direct this new sci-fi movie set in 2040s London. Kano from Top Boy will star. Set to release in late 2023.
- The Magician’s Elephant is – Animated feature film from director Wendy Rogers about an orphaned boy who is told by a fortune teller that an elephant will help him find his lost sister. Due to release in 2023.
- The Nailbomber is – Feature-length British documentary about far-right extremists who planted nail bombs across London.
- The Old Guard, Chapter Two: Force Multiplied – Sequel to The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron.
- The Out-Law – Tyler Spindel to direct this action-comedy from Happy Madison about a bank manager about to marry and getting held up by the Ghost Bandits. It Starring Nina Dobrev and Pierce Brosnan.
- The Perfect Find – Numa Perrier directs this rom-com starring Gabrielle Union and Gina Torres.
- The Piano Lesson – August Wilson adaptation from the producers of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
- The Selection – Adaption of the Kiera Cass novel directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour.
- The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight – ACE Entertainment is behind this romantic comedy adaptation starring Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy.
- The Thing About Jellyfish – Millie Bobby Brown led the movie by adapting the novel.
- The Young Wife – Tayarisha Poe writes and directs about a 29-year-old woman on the day of her first wedding.
- Thelma the Unicorn – Animated feature film from Dreamworks Animation and director Jared Hess.
- This Beast – Kurt Sutter writes and directs this movie produced by Blumhouse about a lowly trapper is tasked with killing a mysterious beast in an 18th-century village.
- Tilt – MacMillan Hedges is on board to write this new movie from Chernin Entertainment.
- To Hell with the Devil is – Thriller from John Holiday about a group of misfits who conjure up a demon to help save their friend.
- Trigger Warning – Catchlight Studios presents this Jessica Alba-led action thriller directed by Mouly Surya.
- Uglies – McG directs this new movie starring Joey King.
- Upstate is – Comedy starring Ryan Reynolds.
- Underworld – Ted Melfi to adapt the novel by Don DeLillo.
- Uprising – 21 Laps Entertainment action thriller about a global viral pandemic that turns people into vampires. Directed by Travis Knight.
- Virunga – Leonardo DiCaprio and Barry Jenkins teaming up on a movie based on the documentary.
- War Party – Adventure film about Navy SEALS starring Tom Hardy.
- We Can Be Heroes 2 – Sequel to the Robert Rodriguez movie that lit up the top 10s in Christmas 2020.
- Wedding Season – Tom Dey to direct this rom-com about an Indian-American woman finding a boyfriend temporarily for the wedding season.
- Where I End – Sophia Takal to direct this new sci-fi thriller.
- White Mountains – UFO horror movie based on true events and produced by Obama’s Higher Ground Productions.
- Yes, Day 2 – A sequel to the Jennifer Garner family movie.
- You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah! – Samantha Cohen will direct this comedy adaptation that will star Adam Sandler.
Have we missed any major Netflix movies coming in 2023 or beyond? Let us know in the comments down below.