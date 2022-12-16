When Is Avatar 2 Coming Out: Will You Be Able To Watch Avatar 2 On OTT Platforms Like Netflix And Disney+?

The release of Avatar: The Way of Water is rapidly approaching, and science fiction enthusiasts everywhere are getting antsy. Let’s dig deep into When Is Avatar 2 Coming Out?
Over a decade has passed since the release of the original picture, and now, 13 years later, a sequel is getting closer to production.
James Cameron surprised and pleased moviegoers by disclosing the film's title and showing them some new images at CinemaCon. Sam Worthington, who played Jake Sully in the film, then gave a sneak peek at what fans of the 2009 blockbuster might expect from the sequel.
In a recent interview with Radio X, director James Cameron boasted that the picture will be so immersive that it would do everything “except get you wet,” and now we have a brand new teaser to feast upon.
Here you can learn everything there is to know about Avatar 2, from the movie's official title and release date to the cast members that will be returning and more.
When Is Avatar 2 Coming Out?
The second Avatar film, which has been a long time coming, is finally releasing to the public on December 16, 2022. Back in 2010, plans were made for the first two sequels to be released in 2014. There have been eight theatrical delays over the years due to the film’s requirements, with the most recent one being announced in June of 2020, putting the current release date to 2022.
The third picture is scheduled for a December 2024 release, the fourth for December 2026, and the fifth and final feature for December 2028. It’s looking like the second film will be a whopper, with a rumored running time of 3 hours and 10 minutes.
The Hollywood film Avatar: The Way of Water will be one of the rare Hollywood films to premiere in China since the plague. The film’s tickets have just gone on sale, so don’t delay in purchasing yours. Brazil’s Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) 2022 previewed 18 minutes of new footage before its release.
Avatar: The Way Of Water Trailer
Beginning on May 5, 2022, the first official trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water was shown exclusively before screenings of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from Marvel Studios. On May 9, the following Monday, the trailer was released on the official Avatar YouTube channel.
After its first day, the teaser had more views than any of the previous Star Wars trailers combined, setting a new record for Disney. In light of this, the idea that Avatar has lost all of its fans is absurd.
As the trailer explores the underwater landscape of Pandora with Jake Sully and Neytiri and their family, it’s clear that James Cameron hasn’t slowed down in the 13 years since the original film.
It wasn’t until November 2, 2022, that the first full trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water was released. The new characters, including those played by Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet, are introduced, and we get a clearer look at Jake, Neytiri, and their kids in this two-and-a-half-minute trailer.
In addition, we get numerous opportunities to marvel at the film’s cutting-edge CGI and visual effects. There was just a new TV commercial and trailer for the film, both of which included a massive combat scene.
Two featurettes, one called “Return to Pandora” and one on the cast’s reactions to the film, have also been made available to us. See below for the newest trailer published on December 7th, including new music from The Weeknd
Where To Watch Avatar: The Way Of Water?
Avatar: The Way of Water will first be available to the public in theatres on Friday, December 16. Use Fandango to locate a theatre near you playing the film in question.
When Is Avatar 2 Coming Out On Netflix?
Upon its expected streaming release, Avatar: The Way of Water will not be available on Netflix but instead on Disney Plus. The original Avatar film is exclusive to Disney Plus, and it would be very surprising if Netflix were given streaming rights to the franchise.
Source: Zeebiz
When Is Avatar 2 Coming Out On HBO Max?
Like Netflix, HBO Max has decided against airing Avatar: The Way of Water.
When Is Avatar 2 Coming Out On Amazon Prime?
Even though Avatar: The Way of Water will debut on Prime Video, streaming will not be an option. When Avatar 2 is made accessible for digital purchase, then it will be made public. On or around February 4, 2023, roughly 50 days after the film’s initial December 16 release to theatres.
James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel to the groundbreaking film Avatar finally opens on December 16. Despite the lack of published evaluations, initial responses from the press were extremely favorable. However, fans’ reactions to Sigourney Weaver’s identity as Jake and Neytiri’s daughter have been divided.
When Is Avatar 2 Coming Out On Disney+?
While a streaming release date for Avatar: The Way of Water has not yet been revealed, Disney normally distributes their movies to Disney+ approximately 45 days following the theatrical release — and more specifically, on the Friday after that point.
Avatar: The Way of Water could be streamed to our living rooms by early February 2023 if we implement this plan. Of course, we could have to wait a little longer if the sequel is anything like the first Avatar, which was in theatres for an unprecedented 34 weeks (238 days).
