When Will the California Rain Stop?

Rain is anticipated to return on Saturday and stay into the beginning of next week after a brief break. After that, drier weather can develop.
There will soon be a break from the relentless rain that has more than 4.5 million Californians under a flood watch, but it won’t be long. Forecasters predict that the rains will stop and that the state will see dry weather starting on Thursday. On the other hand, a fresh influx of atmospheric rivers, which are essentially tropical moisture conveyor belts like the so-called Pineapple Express, is forecast to arrive on Saturday.
Parts of California and the Pacific Northwest may anticipate rain to continue until the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center, though it should be less intense than the previous storms. On Tuesday, however, a different storm—possibly a stronger one—could hit the area. Of course, the rain won’t last forever. This multiweek atmospheric river phenomenon could stop if the weather pattern changes as predicted by computer forecast models for late next week.
David Novak, the director of the Weather Prediction Center, stated that it appears as though a pattern change would eventually occur that will enable the spigot to be turned off. And that would undoubtedly be excellent news.
He claimed that despite all the recent rain, California is still experiencing a severe drought and will require further precipitation as the winter season goes on. But goodness, we need a break, Mr. Novak replied.
