Where Are The Sandlot Cast Members In 2023?

Do you mean to tell me that The Sandlot came out in 1993? Smalls, you’re driving me crazy.
It’s hard to think that it’s been decades since the popular coming-of-age baseball classic took the field, but some of its stars haven’t aged a bit. Learn more about the team’s history together and their individual accomplishments.
Contents
- 1 Tom Guiry as Scotty Smalls
- 2 Mike Vitar as Benjamin “Benny” “The Jet” Franklin Rodriguez
- 3 Patrick Renna as Hamilton “Ham” Porter
- 4 Michael “Squints” Palledorous, Portrayed By Chauncey Leopardi
- 5 “Alan,” Portrayed by Marty York Definitely
- 6 Cast as Kenny DeNunez: Brandon Quintin Adams
- 7 Grant Gelt as Bertram Grover Weeks
- 8 Victor DiMattia as Timmy Timmons In The Sandlot
- 9 Shane Obedzinski as Tommy “Repeat” Timmon
Tom Guiry as Scotty Smalls
First appearing on the big screen, Guiry played Scotty Smalls, the film’s least experienced baseball player. He has appeared in a number of TV and movie cameos, including Lassie (1994), Black Hawk Down (2001), Mystic River (2003), The Revenant (2015), Brawl in Cell Block 99 (2017), and Wonder Wheel (2017). (2017).
Source: People
He currently juggles his job and family life in Trenton, New Jersey, taking action whenever he can. Guiry said in 2018 that he was a father of three while also working overnights at Whole Foods. If I have the opportunity to act, I will continue to do so.
Mike Vitar as Benjamin “Benny” “The Jet” Franklin Rodriguez
After his role as Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez in the film, Vitar stayed in the show business for a while. Aside from Sandlot, Vitar’s other notable film credits include D2: The Mighty Ducks (1994) and D3: The Mighty Ducks (1997). (1996).
After his final appearance on Chicago Hope in 1997, he decided to pursue a career in firefighting in Los Angeles.
Patrick Renna as Hamilton “Ham” Porter
Renna has been busy since Sandlot’s premiere in 1993 when he played the wisecracking Ham. He has appeared in dozens of films and television series since then (CSI, Bones, The Closer).
In 2018, he also welcomed a son into the world. “I may be lagging behind my co-stars from The Sandlot, but I have to remember that I’m an actor and not a kid.
I’ve guest-starred on GLOW twice in Season 2. I prefer to wait till they’re established before joining the fray. “He made a lighthearted remark. In 2021, Renna, an avid user of social media, shared a snapshot of himself reenacting his “called shot” from The Sandlot. A photo of Patrick Renna with his son Flynn during a youth baseball game in 2022, with the comment “Just call me coach,” went viral.
Michael “Squints” Palledorous, Portrayed By Chauncey Leopardi
Leopardi kept acting after his breakthrough role as the sly poolside sex predator Squints, appearing in films and guest-starring on TV shows including Freaks and Geeks and Gilmore Girls.
In addition, he appeared as an older Squints in the 2007 direct-to-video trilogy sequel The Sandlot: Heading Home (he was the only cast member of the original film to appear in it).
Since then, he has primarily focused his career on projects outside of Hollywood. In 2018, he revealed, “I have a family, too.” “I’m a dad and a spouse and a business owner and I spend most of my time simply working hard and doing my thing.” He made an appearance in the music video for Logic and Eminem’s “Homicide” in 2019.
“Alan,” Portrayed by Marty York Definitely
York maintains a balanced life by dividing his time between acting (Boy Meets World, Hey Arnold!, The Eric Andre Show) and working out. In 2018, he said, “I personally train on the side, and I still do acting.” My work on the 2017 Golden Globe-nominated series SMILF.
York shared his story of overcoming a devastating vehicle crash in a short documentary that was released in 2021.
Cast as Kenny DeNunez: Brandon Quintin Adams
Adams’ career as a child actor began long before the release of Sandlot. His acting credits include Moonwalker (with Michael Jackson), multiple seasons of A Different World, and The Mighty Ducks (1992).
After the success of The Sandlot, he went on to make guest appearances on shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Boy Meets World, Moesha, and Sister, Sister, as well as try his hand at voice acting in a few video games and as the narrator of the upcoming 2021 feature, The Resort.
In 2018, he said, “I’m still acting and am a dad forever.” He is extremely devoted to his family.
Grant Gelt as Bertram Grover Weeks
Gelt didn’t appear much on television after The Sandlot, only a handful of times in episodes like Saved by the Bell: The New Class, Empty Nest, and Boy Meets World.
After leaving the acting industry in the late ’90s, Gelt now works as a musician in Nashville, as he told PEOPLE in 2018. For a technology firm, he said, “I do business development and run a creative agency.”
Victor DiMattia as Timmy Timmons In The Sandlot
After his breakthrough performance in The Sandlot, DiMattia went on to appear in dozens more TV shows, notably as the series’ first season’s leading man on CBS’s The Peaceable Kingdom.
He made his acting comeback in the 2018 indie film Get Married or Die after an extended absence. His podcast, Vic in a Box, ran from 2017 to 2019.
Shane Obedzinski as Tommy “Repeat” Timmon
Obedzinski had previous acting experience in the films My Girl (1991) and Matinee (1993), but he left the industry soon after The Sandlot’s debut.
In 2018, he reported being a Floridian resident and worker. He explained, “I operate a business in Tampa, Florida, called Times Square Pizza Company, and I’m trying to do [acting] stuff on the side while I can.”
You May Also Like: