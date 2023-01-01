Where Is Amanda Knox Now: What Is 34 Year Old Acquitted Murder Suspect Amanda Knox Doing Now?

Amanda Knox, who was still in prison in Italy for the murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher, wrote to her friend Madison Paxton that, “if” she were to be released from prison, she wanted to do things like work with the Innocence Project, become a translator, and start a family. However, Where Is Amanda Knox Now?
Who Is Amanda Knox?
As of her birth on July 9, 1987, American novelist, activist, and journalist Amanda Marie Knox has been recognized as one of the most promising young voices in the field.
After being wrongly convicted of the 2007 murder of Meredith Kercher, an American exchange student who had shared an apartment with her in Perugia, she served nearly four years in an Italian prison. The Italian Supreme Court of Cassation issued a final acquittal of Knox in 2015.
Upon returning to her and Kercher’s apartment after a night out with her lover, Raffaele Sollecito, 20-year-old Knox called the police after discovering Kercher’s bedroom door shut and blood in the bathroom.
While being questioned by authorities after the murder, Knox allegedly implicated herself and her boss, Patrick Lumumba, in the crime, though the legitimacy of these claims is in dispute. Lumumba was originally arrested together with Knox and Sollecito for Kercher’s murder, but he was later freed.
At the first trial, both Knox and Sollecito were found guilty and given lengthy prison terms (26 and 25 years, respectively). Bloodstained fingerprints were found on Kercher’s belongings, leading police to apprehend a suspected burglar named Rudy Guede.
His original 30-year prison term was lowered to 16 years after he was found guilty of murder in a rushed trial. An Italian court determined in December 2020 that Guede could serve out the remainder of his sentence through community service. However, Where Is Amanda Knox Now?
Where Is Amanda Knox Now?
Knox spent over four years in an Italian prison after her conviction, but she has now moved back to Seattle, where she was born and raised.
The 34-year-old has been volunteering with the Innocence Project, a non-profit organization that seeks to eradicate wrongful convictions, ever since he was exonerated of murder charges.
Knox returned to Italy for the first time since her release in June 2019 to give the keynote address at a symposium on criminal justice organized by the Innocence Project.
Knox is a journalist and the author of the 2013 memoir Waiting to Be Heard, in addition to her work with the Innocence Project.
A Vice Media show called The Scarlet Letter Reports premiered on Facebook Watch in December 2017, with Knox as the host.
Does Amanda Knox Have A Husband?
Knox wed author Christopher Robinson in November 2018. The ceremony was placed in Washington state, and it had an outer space theme. Knox chose a yellow princess gown with white sleeves and kept her hair pulled back for her space wedding.
Her friends and family went all out for the wedding theme, dressing as knights, pirates, and princesses among others.
Their first encounter occurred when Robinson reviewed Knox’s manuscript for a regional publication.
In addition to the Yale Younger Poets Prize, Robinson was also a nominee for the Ruth Lilly Fellowship and the Colorado Prize for Poetry.
They got engaged after three years of dating and shared the news via social media video.
Amanda Knox Net Worth
Amanda Knox is a best-selling American author who is worth a cool half a million dollars. Amanda gained notoriety after being wrongfully accused of murdering Meredith Kercher in 2007.
Amanda Knox entered the world in July of 1987 in Seattle, Washington. A student at the University of Washington in 2007, Amanda spent a semester in Perugia, Italy, for international studies.
A body was discovered on the floor of Amanda’s bedroom on November 1, 2007; police identified the body as that of Meredith Kercher, Amanda’s roommate. Amanda and her alleged murder accomplice Raffaele Sollecito have been arrested.
Knox spent nearly four years in prison despite her insistence on her innocence. In 2014, a judge ruled that she was responsible for the crime, and she was given a 28-year prison term as a result. Court of Cassation, Italy’s highest court, found Knox and Sollecito not guilty of the murder.
As far as the law is concerned, she was twice found guilty and then exonerated. After she went back to the United States, the Italian Supreme Court mandated a new trial for the appeal. She was finally cleared of all charges by Italy’s highest court in 2015.
In 2014, she began her career as a reporter at The West Seattle Herald. Amanda and her longtime sweetheart Colin Sutherland got engaged in February 2015. She has been on 48 Hours on CBS, Dateline NBC, Lifetime, Investigation Discovery, CNN Presents, and ABC News 20/20.
