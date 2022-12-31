Where Is Carl Lentz Now: What Did Carl Lentz Have To Say About His Time At Hillsong?

Acclaimed HBO dark comedy The Righteous Gemstones sheds light on the inner workings of megachurches and more. With this year’s finale, the show’s second season came to a close. But, Where Is Carl Lentz Now?
We can guarantee that at this point, every single one of The Righteous Gemstones’s viewers is actively searching for new episodes. We have you covered; a new docuseries on Discovery Plus will satisfy your insatiable thirst for scandalous ministers.
There have been many allegations of abuse and corruption leveled against Hillsong Church, and the new docuseries Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed attempts to shed some light on these claims. Currently, Discovery+ subscribers can watch Hillsong Church: A Megachurch Exposed.
Former Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz is one of the many people that get extensive coverage in the three-part documentary series. In order to find out where he is and what he’s up to now, you’ll want to keep reading.
Who Is Carl Lentz?
We’d like to inform everyone who may not know that Carl Lentz is a former pastor at Hillsong. After joining Hillsong in 2010, he was quickly promoted to lead the New York congregation.
Even A-listers like Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Selena Gomez sought Carl out as a spiritual guide and preacher. Nearly a decade after he attracted widespread media attention to the church, he was removed from his position there.
Hillsong’s global pastor, Brian Houston, let Lentz go in the year 2020 due to “leadership challenges and breaches of trust, plus some moral shortcomings.” Members of the congregation let it slip that Carl was carrying on many affairs.
The five-month romance he allegedly had with a lady named Ranin Karim will play a major role in the documentary series Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed.
Leona Kimes, Carl’s former nanny, wrote a post for Medium in May 2021 detailing her employer’s bullying and sexual assault. The same month, Leona disclosed to Religion News Service that her remarks were directed towards Lentz.
What Did Carl Lentz Have To Say About His Time At Hillsong?
As a result of his dismissal from Hillsong in November 2020, Carl posted a lengthy explanation on Instagram. He shared a photo of his family, including Laura, their three children, and himself.
Source: People
Lentz began his post-HillsongNYC letter by saying, “Our time at HillsongNYC has come to an end. This is a sad conclusion to the most incredible, life-altering, and significant period of our existence. It is impossible for us to put into words how much we have loved and will always adore the incredible individuals that make up our church.
Carl said, “I appreciate that this news might be very difficult for individuals to hear and comprehend, and I am profoundly sorry for breaching the confidence of many people who we have loved serving. You deserve to hear my voice say this to you, and I regret not being able to do so. But I won’t get that chance.
Finally, he thanked God for his protection and love, adding, “Thank you for your grace and kindness, especially in this season.” The Lentz family has no idea what lies ahead, but they want to face it together with faith and gratitude in God.
Where Is Carl Lentz Now?
Upon being dismissed from Hillsong Church, Lentz quickly sold his $1.5 million home in Montclair, New Jersey. The family uprooted and headed west, leaving the East Coast behind. Tyler Perry gave them $100,000 to help with rent.
In July of 2021, Lentz and his family settled into a new home south of Tampa, Florida that cost him around $70,000. This place pales in comparison to their mansion in Los Angeles.
In March of 2022, Carl was seen in a Florida airport. His appearance had changed drastically. The pastor’s long, wavy hair and apparent weight gain made him look unattractive compared to his former neat self. He was now dressed in a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and black cowboy boots, as opposed to his customary low-cut t-shirts.
Carl’s wife, Laura, dropped him off at the airport before bringing their son to class. Following her departure from Hillsong Church, former member Laura rebranded herself as an interior designer under a new name.
On the other hand, Lentz has remained in the same position ever since he was dismissed from Hillsong. The Sun reported that before making any moves in the entertainment industry, Carl took a month off to focus on his mental health.
A close confidante of his remarked, “He knew he had to get assistance, and now that he has, he wants to exploit all the attention to promote his career.” There has never been more recognition for his name, and he is aware of this. He’s hoping for a positive outcome, so he can justify his actions.
However, the insider did note that few executives have demonstrated a willingness to work with Carl. If forced, Lentz would host a reality program, but he’d much prefer to host a faith-based Netflix show.
He had hoped to enlist the assistance of some of his Hollywood A-list buddies, but “after this infidelity incident, no one would answer his calls,” the person claimed. ‘Money and celebrity are what motivate him,’ someone else added.
