Where Is Casey Anthony Now After Her Daughter, Caylee, Died? See What She’s Doing Today?

Fans of true crime have yet to recover from the heartbreaking details of the Casey Anthony murder trial. More than ten years have passed since Caylee Anthony vanished and was presumed dead, but Anthony is now attempting to live a regular life. If you want to know Where Is Casey Anthony Now? read on.
Currently, where is Casey Anthony?
In March of 2020, an insider revealed exclusively to In Touch that “Casey is writing a full and definitive narrative of her life and the sorrow of losing Caylee and everything that followed.”
There were three chapters done at that point. She is well aware that her book will be divisive and that she will be criticised no matter what she does, but she is convinced that her tale is unique and must be told. As the source put it, “no one else has lived it, thus no one else can tell.”
What Is Casey Anthony’s Job?
In 2015, Anthony, who was also a researcher, made an attempt to launch a photography business. When she started getting queries about the trial rather than requests to take photos, she deactivated the Twitter account she had set up for her business, Case Photography LLC. According to In Touch, her business has closed down.
During the month of December 2020, Anthony opened his own private investigation agency in Florida. On December 14th, paperwork in her name was submitted to the Florida Division of Corporation for a new firm to be known as “Case Research & Consulting Services LLC.”
A close friend of Anthony’s told People in January 2021 that despite rumours to the contrary, Anthony is not interested in looking into the 2008 death of her 2-year-old daughter. That part of her life is over, the insider said. That “she’s not going to create a business to find out what happened to Caylee” is a lie.
Anthony would rather aid those who are in similar legal straits. She understands what it’s like to be falsely accused, the person claimed. She hopes to aid other victims of false accusations, particularly women, in their pursuit of justice.
A documentary will be made about Casey Anthony’s case, and She Will Appear In It
After Caylee’s death in June 2019, Anthony revealed she was making a film on her own life. I drank and pretended it never happened. The title of the film is “As I Was Told” since that is exactly what I did: followed orders. Anthony told the Daily Mail, “I had to put on a fake identity over those 31 days.” She was discussing the character she plays in the film.
One insider claimed to People in September 2020 that production “simply hasn’t gotten off the ground” on the film. And then the Coronavirus became a thing and derailed the film’s progress,” they said. It may as well be buried at this point.
Following the failure of the film adaptation, Anthony resolved to find another medium to tell her story. A TV series about her life was in the works, and she was “getting ready to reveal her truth,” People claimed in April 2022.
An insider told In Touch in May 2022 that Anthony will “go through with the documentary” only if it is ” on her terms.” In addition, “I’m sure she wouldn’t hesitate to pull out” if things aren’t going as planned.
Anthony has started talking to her mom again, years after they stopped talking
Cindy Anthony was one of the first people to think that Caylee’s disappearance had something to do with Casey. She told the police that Casey’s car smelled bad, which was a sign that a dead body had been in the car.
Cindy was in an episode of Crime Scene Confidential where she met up with Alina Burroughs, a crime scene investigator. Alina told People, “I didn’t know how Cindy would feel about me.” “She finds it hard to talk about this case. She went through a lot, and she hasn’t been the same since.
Anthony thanked Alina for working hard on the case day and night. Alina told People that Cindy was nice, which was different from what she had expected. She also said that she thought Cindy felt better after the interview.
Cindy and Casey had a fight, but they are now trying to get back together. Even though they rarely talk to each other, they want to fix what’s wrong.
What happened to Casey’s daughter Caylee?
The last time anyone saw Caylee Anthony alive was on June 16, 2008.
After looking into her for months, police found her dead body on Thursday, December 11.
The body of 2-year-old Caylee was found in a wooded area near the Anthony home. It was wrapped in a blanket and hidden in a laundry basket.
Her death was ruled a murder, but no one could figure out why she died.
But Casey was named the main suspect in the case of her daughter.
When was Casey Acquitted?
Casey was arrested on July 16, 2008, for neglecting her child and making up things to the police. Her mother Cindy had reported Caylee missing the day before.
Even though she was freed in August, she was arrested again on Thursday, October 16, and charged.
Casey’s trial began on May 23, 2011, and she pleaded not guilty.
The jury in the case talked about the case for 10 hours and 40 minutes on July 5, 2011.
