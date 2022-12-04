Where Is Chris Watts Now: Is The Family Killer Alive After Murdering His Wife And Daughters?

Where Is Chris Watts Now: Shanann Watts, Chris Watts’s pregnant wife, and the couple’s two kids, Bella and Celeste, went missing on August 13, 2018, after Shanann skipped a doctor’s appointment. Chris first helped the authorities by saying he didn’t know where Shanann and the daughters were.
After failing a lie detector test on August 15, 2018, he became serious suspect in Shanann and the girl’s disappearance. Chris finally said that he killed Shanann, but not the girls. He said that Shanann killed their children, so he killed his wife to get back at her.
Shanann, Bella, and Celeste’s bodies were found at a job site for Anadarko Petroleum Company, where Chris worked before he was arrested. Shanann was buried in a small grave nearby, and the girls’ bodies were placed into oil tanks.
Chris admitted to killing Shanann, Bella, and Celeste in November of 2018. He was charged with five first-degree murders two for Bella and Celeste because they were under 12). one for wrongful termination of a pregnancy, and three for tampering with a deceased human body.
Some people may be triggered by the case’s distressing nature, so proceed with caution. Any new Chris Watts information for the year 2022?
Who Is Chris Watts
Chris Watts is now widely recognized to be a cold-blooded killer, adulterer, and liar. Before his awful acts on August 13, 2018, however, Chris presented himself as the model family man.
Chris, who was 33 at the time, and his family had settled in Frederick, Colorado, southeast of Longmont. He and his wife Shanann had been together for nearly six years and had had two kids, Bella, age 4, and Celeste, age 3, with a third on the way. Chris worked at Anadarko Petroleum, while Shanann, now 34, answered phones at a children’s hospital.
Photos from the family gathering showed that everyone was in good spirits. However, first impressions aren’t always accurate. After Watts’ mortgage, credit cards, medical expenses, and college debts became too much to handle, they filed for bankruptcy in June 2015. Chris was having an affair with Nichol Kessinger, a coworker he met in the late summer of 2018.
He allegedly stated that he and his wife were no longer living together and that a divorce was in the works. Actually, Chris was coldly plotting the murder of his wife and unborn kid.
Why Did Watts Murder His Family
The term “family annihilator” describes people like Chris Watts, who kill everyone in their own family. These killers are often Caucasian men in their early 30s.
His social circle generally thinks highly of him as a parent and a spouse. Most of the time, though, he is sad or paranoid, and he does the horrible thing because he is worried about his relationships or finances, or because he thinks he is helping others by ending their pain when he is not. In most cases, the annihilator then takes his own life.
Chris wanted to start a new life with Nichol but felt imprisoned by his marriage and expanding family. Chris did the unthinkable instead of going to therapy or getting a divorce and figuring out child support and custody arrangements.
A crime of passion, this was not. Chris had been plotting the murder of his wife and two girls for weeks, if not longer. However, just how he planned to avoid getting caught remains unclear.
Where Is Chris Watts Now
Watts was moved from a prison in Colorado to the Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun, Wisconsin, because of safety concerns.
In March 2021, the Daily Mail reported that Watts’s mistress, Nichol Kessinger, had gotten in touch with him again after leaving three years earlier and taking on a new identity.
David Carter, an inmate, said, “He told me that she said she needed to talk to him to clear things up.”He wouldn’t give me a word-for-word account of what she had said.”
