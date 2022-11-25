Where Is Josh Duggar Now: Why Was He Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison?

Where Is Josh Duggar Now: Disgraced reality star Josh Duggar was sentenced on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography on May 25, 2022, a Wednesday. Where is that person from “19 Kids and Counting” now?
Who Is Josh Duggar
American businessman and reality TV star Josh Duggar is worth $5,000 as of 2016. Josh Duggar, or Joshua James Duggar, is the eldest of the Duggar children.
On March 3, 1988, Joshua James Duggar came into the world. He has Arkansas roots from his childhood. In fact, he is the oldest of 19 kids.
He graduated from high school at the age of 16 after being home-schooled, and there is evidence that he attended both CollegePlus! and Thomas Edison State College.
On September 26, 2008, in Hillard, Florida, Josh wed Anna Keller at the Grove Baptist Church.
Mackynzie, Michael, and Marcus are the proud offspring of the happy marriage. On the show 19 Kids & Counting: GrandDuggar Makes 3, they showed the family’s reactions to the birth of their third child, Marcus.
Duggar resigned from FRC in 2015 after admitting to charges that he abused multiple young females as a teenager. Among the alleged victims were his younger sisters.
In December
2021, Josh Duggar was found guilty of two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography. Allegedly, several of the pictures included children younger than 12 years old. Two separate counts may land him in jail for 20 years.
Where Is Josh Duggar Now
As seen by In Touch, Josh was moved from Washington County Detention Center at 4:08 p.m. on Friday, June 24. An officer at the Washington County Detention Center told In Touch, “I can confirm that he has left the facility.”
Where Is Josh Duggar Now? After his sentencing in May, the former reality TV star will be moved to one of two jail facilities. When his term is up, he will either serve it in Texarkana or at a prison in Seagoville, Texas.
Josh was arrested and held by the police after being found guilty of two counts of child pornography on December 9, 2021, following a six-day trial. For his own protection, he was held in solitary confinement in the Washington County Jail in Arkansas.
After his sentencing, what will happen to Josh Duggar?
After Duggar’s conviction, former U.S. Attorney David Haas told In Touch of Duggar exclusively, “I would anticipate there will be an appeal.” It will take some time to hear the particular points that were addressed in the appeal. This matter has already been heard by the trial court, thus an appeal may be futile.
Moreover, A lawyer who defends clients accused of child pornography said, “The Federal Sentencing Guidelines will propose an advisory sentencing range.” The Guidelines range will likely be less than the maximum sentence, which in this case is 40 years.
Do Josh and Anna Duggar still have a relationship?
Spouse Anna Duggar (formerly Keller) was spotted at court for her husband’s sentence hearing in May. A source told In Touch exclusively that she “doesn’t consider divorce” from her husband “an option” just weeks before his sentence trial.
On May 13 an insider explained that Anna, 34, “had pondered about” a legal separation, adding, “Some of her relatives want her to, but it goes against everything in her being.”
Naturally, no one would judge her if she did, the source emphasized. There has been widespread consensus that she ought to give it considerable thought.
Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella, and Madyson are the names of the couple’s seven children; they wed in 2008. In the fall of 2021, they brought Madyson into the world.
Anna is “still coming to grips” with Josh’s prison sentence, a second source told In Touch in June 2022. The kids will be okay for a while, but then they’ll start asking a million questions, the source warned. She’s tough and resilient, so she’ll be able to handle it.
To add, Anna has maintained her warm bond with her husband’s relatives. According to the insider, “Anna’s family, the Kellers, have rallied around her, but she is still close to the Duggars.” To quote, “She hasn’t completely rejected her in-laws.”
Moreover, Anna has shown that she is committed to remaining at Josh’s side, and she even gave the impression that she would be celebrating her 34th birthday by paying a visit to him in prison on June 23.
