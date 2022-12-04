Where Is Meriam Al Khalifa Now: The Story Of A US Marine Eloped With A Bahraini Princess

Where Is Meriam Al Khalifa Now: She is related to the king of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa because she is one of Shaikh Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa’s five daughters. Meriam should be called “Shaikha,” not “emira” or “princess,” because Bahrain’s king’s sons are not.
In January 1999, she met Lance Corporal Jason Johnson, a Mormon US Marine, at an “Americanized” mall in Bahrain.
A member of the Bahrain Royal Guard found them and told her mother about their relationship. After breaking up and being told they couldn’t see each other, the two talked behind each other’s backs through an employee at a mall jewelry store for eleven months, until Johnson’s time in the military was up.
She got married to Johnson in Las Vegas on November 16, 1999, and lived at Camp Pendleton as a military housewife while traveling to the US with Al Khalifa dressed as a female U.S. soldier.
Marine and was using fake military transfer papers that Lance Corporal Johnson had made himself.
After five years of marriage, a former Marine and a young Bahraini royal whose story led to a made-for-TV movie in the US and controversy in her own country got a divorce.
Jason Johnson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that “that was what she wanted” when he and Meriam Al-Khalifa divorced on November 17, one day after their fifth wedding anniversary. It says that they can’t get married.
Johnson secretly brought his wife to the US and was later court-martialed for it. He told the story as a “Romeo and Juliet” tragedy that ended in Las Vegas nightlife, family opposition, and at least one death threat.
Al-Khalifa was not represented by a lawyer in the divorce papers. Monday, no one answered the door to her apartment, and it wasn’t clear if she was going to stay in the U.S.
In January 1999, Johnson was stationed on the island kingdom of Bahrain, which is part of Saudi Arabia. Sheik Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa, a distant relative of Bahrain’s king Sheik Hamad bin Isa, has five daughters, including Al-Khalifa.
Despite being Mormon and Muslim, they fell in love in a mall.
Her family ordered an end to the romance. They kept sending each other letters in secret through a store worker at the mall.
Johnson brought Al-Khalifa into the United States after his tour of duty ended in November 1999. He used a fake ID and a disguise that included a New York Yankees baseball cap.
Johnson faced a court martial and was ultimately demoted and kicked out of the Marines for his part in the incident. In order to escape political persecution, Al-Khalifa headed for the United States.
The wedding took place on November 16, 1999, in Las Vegas. He was 23. She was 19 years old at the time.
Elaboration Of The Time When She Eloped
In fact, it was on the front page. The Princess and the Marine” was a TV movie, and the couple also appeared on a number of talk shows. The money they made from the movie was used to rent a place in Sin City. Johnson was interested in getting a job as a parking valet on the Las Vegas Strip.
He said that the Al-Khalifa family was always worried and that the FBI had caught a man who said he had been paid $500,000 to kill Al-Khalifa.
Johnson said that Al-Khalifa didn’t care about him when she went out with her friends in Las Vegas.
Johnson says that Al-Khalifa broke up with him about a year ago. He is now living in Las Vegas with his stepmother.
Source: Vanitatis
“She knows in her heart that I loved her more than anything in the world,” Johnson added. Every second I spent with her was fantastic.
Read More: