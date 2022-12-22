Where Is Navalny Now In 2022: Is Russian Opposition To President Putin In Permanent Solitary Confinement?

At the beginning of his career, Alexei Navalny worked in Russian politics. Let’s dig deep into Where Is Navalny Now?
He put $300,000 into the stock of five oil and gas businesses in 2008: Gazprom, Aurgutneftegar, Lukoil, Rosneft, and Gazprom Neft. Because of this, he became an activist shareholder with the goal of disclosing the corporations’ financial holdings.
Confidential documents pertaining to “Trasneft’s Auditing” were leaked in November 2010. During the construction of the “Eastern Siberia-Pacific Ocean oil pipeline,” its executives allegedly stole over 4 billion Rubles, as he claims in his blog. It was stated in December 2010 that a new initiative called RosPil would be launched to expose fraud and waste in public contracts.
The second venture of his, RosYama (which translates to “Russian Hole”), was released in the month of May 2011. With this one, people could report potholes and monitor the government’s response.
He caused a stir in August 2011 by releasing documents connected to a real estate agreement between the governments of Hungary and Russia. Public documents suggest there were anomalies in the sale and purchase of a former Moscow embassy facility. The Russian government did not launch an investigation despite the detention of three Hungarian officers.
Alexei Navalny, or Alexei Anatolievich Navalny, is a lawyer, opposition leader, anti-corruption campaigner, and Russian politician from Russia. Alexei Navalny has a $10 million fortune in 2022. According to “The Wall Street Journal,” Navalny is “the guy Vladimir Putin fears the most.”
Protests were planned, and he ran for office, all in an effort to bring about change in Russia and, more especially, in the administration of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his allies. He established the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and heads the ‘Russia of the Future party, in addition to being a member of the Russian Opposition Coordination committee.
As of the year 2022, Alexei Navalny will be 46 years old, having been born on June 4, 1976. He was born into a middle-class family in the Russian city of Butyn and raised there. He is a devout Christian and a holder of a Russian diploma. He earned his legal degree from the People’s Friendship University of Russia in 1998.
He continued his schooling at the Russian Federation’s Financial University, where he focused on securities and exchanges. A few years later, he also won a scholarship from Yale. Let’s dig deep into Where Is Navalny Now?
Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent in August 2020, and he was hospitalized in critical condition.
He was sent to Berlin for medical treatment and released a month later.
Navalny blamed Putin for his poisoning, and a subsequent inquiry pointed the finger at members of the Federal Security Service.
After Navalny returned to Russia in January 2021, he was arrested on charges of breaking parole requirements imposed after his 2014 conviction while he was hospitalized in Germany. Protests were conducted all around Russia after his detention and the release of the documentary Putin’s Palace, which made corruption allegations against Putin.
The two-and-a-half years of incarceration that had been suspended for him were reinstated in February 2021.
After being found guilty of embezzlement and contempt of court in a new trial described as a sham by Amnesty International, Navalny was sentenced to an additional nine years in prison in March 2022; his appeal was rejected, and in June he was transferred to a high-security prison.
A Moscow court remanded Navalny to prison on February 2 for breaking the terms of his 2014 fraud-suspended sentence.
The prosecution argued that he was a flight risk because he failed to check in with authorities on a frequent basis in 2020. His lawyers called that ridiculous, explaining that authorities had no idea he was receiving urgent care in Berlin after being attacked with Novichok nerve toxin in Siberia. The defendant argued that the court should take into account the period he spent in a coma.
Navalny claimed that he had been making twice-monthly police reports prior to the poisoning from January 2020 to August 2020. He thought the fraud charges were trumped up to quiet him.
During his sentencing, Navalny gave this token of love to his wife.
Both the Russian branch of the French cosmetics company Yves Rocher and the Russian branch of the Finnish wood company Kirovles are defendants in the case. Alexei received a suspended three-and-a-half-year sentence, the same as his brother Oleg.
In 2016, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Navalny’s rights had been infringed by his conviction for fraud in 2014 and ordered Russia to compensate both him and his brother Oleg. However, the conviction was ultimately affirmed by Russia’s highest court.
