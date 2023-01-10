Where Is Nichol Kessinger Now: Who Is Renowned Killer’s Ex-girlfriend Nichol Kessinger?

Nichol Kessinger, an ordinary American lady, became famous as the girlfriend of notorious serial killer Chris Watts. Let’s find out Where Is Nichol Kessinger Now?
Her ex-boyfriend was found guilty of murdering his pregnant wife and their two young girls in August 2018. Watts, a notorious crook, turned himself in but not before blaming his partner, Nichol, for the crimes committed by his family.
Many people are curious as to Kessinger’s possible involvement in the crime. We need to know where Nichol Kessinger is and what she did for a living before she met her current man.
Who Is Nichol Kessinger?
Nichol Kessinger was born in 1988 and grew up in Colorado. Nichole has a BS in geology from Colorado State University and an AS in biology from Aurora’s Community College.
She initially met Chris Watts in June of 2018, not long after she started working for Tasman Geosciences. The introduction happened because Chris’s company, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, hired hers.
Chris’s bonds to his family were swiftly weakened as their instantaneous attraction blossomed into a passionate affair.
Nichol knew about Chris’s ex-wife and daughters, but she thought he had moved on. Chris sacrificed his own family for her, which just makes matters worse. Nichol severed all ties with Chris after learning of his murder conviction.
Nichol notified the police when she began to fear Chris had been involved in the disappearance of his family. Throughout the investigation, she worked with the police and provided critical information. Nichol has been put in witness protection and given a new identity and address after Chris’s conviction. For this reason, she had to resign from her post at Tasman Geosciences.
Where Is Nichol Kessinger Now?
Nichol Kessinger has hidden her true identity and now leads a quiet life. Nichol Kessinger never seemed to be involved in the killings in any way. She, too, fell prey to Chris’s evil ways. She sent Chris the following message after hearing of Shannan and the kids’ disappearance: “If you did anything bad, you’re going to ruin your life and you’re going to ruin my life.” That’s a promise I can keep.
Kessinger gave detectives the runaround and changed her name and address after Chris was locked up. Because of the widespread suspicion that she was responsible for the murders, Nichol was forced to retreat into anonymity.
Reports have suggested that Nichol is participating in the Witness Protection Program, which would make sense given the requirements of the program, which include taking on a new identity and moving. Nichol may be afforded the privilege of witness protection, but it’s not quite clear.
Considering the widespread interest in the case, Nichol’s ability to remain covert is remarkable. It’s abundantly evident that she prefers to be alone.
Chris Watts apparently thinks Nichol wrote to him under her new identity while she was in prison. Watts admitted to his long-distance crush on Kessinger to Cherilyn Cadle in a letter. The book Letters from Christopher was written by Cadle based on their conversations.
By March of 2021, Watts’ claim that Nichol had written to him in prison had been corroborated by another convict, David Carter. David Carter told The Daily Mail, “She stated she needed to speak to him to clear some things up.” He evaded my requests for details about her comments.
According to Watts, jail officials found the email and mail surveillance and suspended them as punishment. He was forbidden to communicate with her in any way, but she reached out to him first by writing.
According to Chris’s story, he told David he murdered his loved ones to avoid having a third kid or paying child support. For Carter, this was just another feeble attempt to justify murder. “I don’t buy any of that,” Carter remarked. If I didn’t want kids or didn’t want to pay child support, there’s no way I’d murder them all.
How Did The Word Of The Murder Get Out?
On August 13, 2018, Nickole Atkinson, a friend of Shanann Cathryn Rzucek, told the world that Chris’s wife and girls had vanished. Atkinson would not answer her calls or texts, leaving her frightened about her missed gynecologist appointment.
When Atkinson went to see Shannan at her residence, she tried ringing the doorbell and knocking several times. Having reached no one at the other end, she decided to alert the Frederick police by calling Chris in the office. Watt reportedly told Denver7 that he left his wife and daughter sleeping before departing for work at 5:15 a.m. His return found them gone.
However, the inquiry discovered that Shannan had fled without taking her phone, wallet, or car. Chris’s story didn’t make sense, so the police began to doubt him.
