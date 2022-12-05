Where Is Pam Hupp Now: Is She In A High Security Prison?

Where Is Pam Hupp Now: The story of Pam Hupp is rich with meaning and commentary. In order to accomplish a terrible aim, she feigned to become close with a woman named Betsy Faria. To steal Betsy’s $150,000 life insurance policy, she planned to first convince her to change the beneficiary to Pam, and then to assassinate Betsy.
As a matter of fact, Hupp went to great lengths to make it appear that Betsy’s husband, Russ, had committed the murder. She may have killed her mother and a man she used to frame Russ. She’s one of the coldest-blooded murders ever, in our opinion.
Fans of the NBC true crime drama The Thing About Pam may be wondering: Where is Pam Hupp now, and what is she doing with all this attention?
Contents
Who Is Pam Hupp
In 2011, Pam Hupp’s friend Betsy Faria was found dead with more than 50 knife wounds after Hupp drove her home from chemotherapy. Hupp persuaded Betsy Faria to identify her as the only beneficiary of her $150,000 life insurance policy four days after her murder.
Source: NBC News
Even though Hupp saw Betsy Faria alive shortly before she was killed, her husband Russel Faria was arrested for her murder because their house looked like a domestic battle with blood everywhere.
Hupp also accused Faria of having a violent temper and implicated him with the police. She even urged them to look at his computer, where they discovered a note purportedly written by Betsy Faria in which she expressed fear for her life at the hands of her husband.
In 2013, a jury found Faria guilty of first-degree murder despite his extensive alibi evidence, which included surveillance camera footage and a movie theatre receipt. A judge reversed Faria’s conviction after he appealed the case two years later.
Where Is Pam Hupp Now
At the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri, Hupp is currently serving a life term without the possibility of release. The murder of Betsy Faria did not lead to her incarceration, nevertheless. As it turned out, Hupp was found guilty of murder in the 2016 death of Louis Gumpenberger.
When police arrived, Hupp told them that she had shot Gumpenberger in self-defense because he had broken into her house.
Contrary to popular belief, Bustle claims that police discovered nine $100 dollars in Gumpenberger’s pocket, all of which matched the serial numbers of a $100 bill discovered in Hupp’s dresser.
The evidence and witness accounts supported Pam’s arrest for faking Louis’s murder.
Hupp attempted suicide while in police custody, but he managed to escape. Pam pleaded “Alford” in court in 2019, which means she denied guilt but allowed that there was sufficient evidence for a conviction. She got a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
In 2021, after her sentencing, Hupp was charged with Betsy Faria’s murder and pleaded not guilty.
Unfortunately for Hupp, his public defender suddenly passed away from a heart attack in February, delaying the start of the preliminary hearing until further notice.
After its premiere on March 8th, 2022, NBC has been airing new episodes of The Thing About Pam every Tuesday at 10/9c.
Information About The “The Thing About Pam” Miniseries On NBC
NBC will air a true crime miniseries called The Thing About Pam in early March. Renée Zellweger stars as Pam in the six-part series, which also features Josh Duhamel as defense attorney Joel Schwartz, Judy Greer as prosecutor Leah Askey, Katy Mixon as Betsy Faria, and Glenn Fleshler as a judge (Russ Faria).
Betsy disappeared from her small Missouri town, and each episode details what happened when authorities there botched their investigation.
There are still far too many outstanding questions to rule out the possibility of an additional investigation into Pam’s possible involvement in Betsy’s murder.
Similarly, when new information about what happened to Pam’s mother emerges, the subject of what exactly transpired has become a matter of widespread interest.
Pam’s mother’s third-floor balcony fall was accidental, according to police. Given the way the balcony broke and the energy needed, many have questioned if it was an accident.
The Thing About Pam premieres on NBC on March 8th and streams on Peacock the following day. Keith Morrison hosts Dateline’s 2019 podcast series of the same name.
Read More: