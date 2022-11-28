Where Is Peter Nygard Now: Is The Accused Sex Trafficker In Canada Or The US?

Where Is Peter Nygard Now: Peter Nygard, formerly a global fashion tycoon, now has a much more disturbing reputation. Nygard has been accused of sex trafficking hundreds of women over the period of several decades, and NBC’s Dateline is diving in to examine the allegations.
On December 10, 2021, at 9 p.m. EST, Dateline will run an episode about the accusations against Nygard. This is his background and the current activities that you should be aware of.
Who Is Peter Nygard
Peter Nygard is a $900 million fashion executive who is Finnish-Canadian. He became wealthy as the creator and head honcho of Nygard International, a Canadian firm that makes apparel for ladies. His wealth was pegged at $750 million by Canadian Business Magazine back in 2009.
As of that time, he was the 70th wealthiest person in the world and the wealthiest Canadian. We now estimate Mr. Nygard’s wealth to be around $900 million.
Peter Nygard’s birthplace is Finland, namely Helsinki. The year of his birth is up for debate. It was probably around 1943 or 1941. Peter’s parents, bakers Eeli and Hikka, moved the family to Canada in 1952, when he was just a child.
Source: The Globe And Mail
After some time, they made Winnipeg their permanent home. Nygard earned a business degree from the University of North Dakota in 1964.
Following graduation, he worked as a sales manager for Jacobs Fashions’ new range of women’s jeans. Peter borrowed about $8,000 and used his life savings to buy a 20% ownership in the company from its founder Nathan Jacob in 1967.
In just a few short years, Peter had completely bought out Nathan and rebranded the company as Tan Jay.
What Did Nygard Do
Nygard has been accused of a wide range of sexual assaults, including rape, sexual assault, and sexual harassment, in addition to running a sex trafficking ring.
- Winnipeg police arrested Nygard for sexual assault in 1968, but the charges were dropped when the alleged victim declined to come forward.
- As reported by the Free Press in 1980, Winnipeg police accused Nygrd of the rape of an 18-year-old girl. The girl declined to testify, and the allegations against her were eventually dropped. Later, in a lawsuit, it was claimed that Nygard had settled the matter by paying her with money from his business ventures.
- Nygard settled sexual harassment claims made by three former workers in Manitoba in the 1990s.
- The FBI investigated Nygrd twice, once in 2015 and again in 2017, due to allegations of sex trafficking. In 2016, he also faced a nine-month investigation by the United States Department of Homeland Security.
- Toronto police arrested Nygard on six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible imprisonment on October 1, 2021.
- On December 2, 2021, it was reported that Winnipeg police had arrested Nygrd after a ten-month investigation investigating sexual assault allegations from eight women.
Where Is Peter Nygard Now
If comparable allegations against him in Canada are resolved, Canadian Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould announced Tuesday that he has ordered fashion designer Peter Nygard’s extradition to the United States to face sex trafficking and racketeering charges.
Since 1995, American authorities have accused Nygard, now 80 years old, of using his businesses to sexually exploit women and girls in the United States, Canada, and the Bahamas. Nygard has consistently denied these allegations.
After the U.S. government requested his extradition, Canadian authorities apprehended Nygard in Winnipeg, Manitoba, in late 2020. In October, he agreed to be extradited to the United States, and at the same time, Toronto police filed their own charges against him.
A judge initially denied Nygard bail in January, and he has been sitting in jail ever since. Following the conclusion of the legal processes against him in a Toronto court, Canadian Justice Minister David Lametti tweeted that he would be turned over for extradition.
Read More: