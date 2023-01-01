Where To Watch Euphoria Season 2: Euphoria Plot, Cast, Trailer And Everything You Want To Know

The Israeli miniseries of the same name, produced by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, served as the inspiration for the American teen drama television series Euphoria, which Sam Levinson created and primarily wrote for HBO. So, Where To Watch Euphoria?
Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a former young drug addict who strives to find her place in the world, is the primary character of the television series.
Executive producers of Euphoria are Ron Leshem, Gary Lennon, Zendaya, and Levinson. The television show is recorded in Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, and Ulysses S. Grant High School in Los Angeles, California.
The show has had mostly positive reviews, with compliments on its photography, score, acting (especially by Zendaya, Schafer, Sweeney, and Domingo), and handling of its challenging material. Additionally, because of the teenage setting, some critics thought the film’s nudity and sexual themes to be over the top.
In terms of viewership, it ranks after Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon as HBO’s third most popular program.
Euphoria Plot
Teenagers in the made-up community of East Highland look for optimism while juggling the stresses of addiction, loss, and love. Human trafficking, toxic masculinity, codependency, adultery, relapsing, repressed homosexuality, sobriety, child abuse, drug abuse, toxic relationships, toxic positivism, hookup culture, social media, sorrow, and human trafficking are some of the issues that are discussed.
It debuted on June 16, 2019, as Euphoria. In July 2019, the show received a second-season renewal. In December 2020 and January 2021, there were two one-hour specials that were aired. The series was renewed for a third season in February 2022 after the second season’s January 9, 2022, launch.
Numerous awards have been bestowed upon the show, including nominations for the Outstanding Drama Series Primetime Emmy Award. Zendaya received two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Satellite Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her performance. The same award was given to Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo, Martha Kelly, and Zendaya for season two.
Euphoria Cast
- Ruby “Rue” Bennett, a young drug addict just out of rehab who is attempting to find her place in the world, is portrayed by Zendaya. She is the narrator of the program.
- As Cassie’s younger sister and Rue’s childhood best friend, Alexandra “Lexi” Howard is played by Maude Apatow.
Fezco “Fez” O’Neill, a nearby drug dealer who is close to Rue, is played by Angus Cloud.
- Cal Jacobs, played by Eric Dane, is Nate’s harsh, demanding father who leads a risky double life.
- Nate’s sporadic girlfriend Madeleine “Maddy” Perez is played by popular student Alexa Demie.
- Nathaniel “Nate” Jacobs, a high school athlete who hides his sexual concerns under rage issues, is portrayed by Jacob Elordi.
- Katherine “Kat” Hernandez, played by Barbie Ferreira in seasons 1-2, is a young woman who fights for body positivity while pursuing her sexuality.
- Rue and Gia’s mother Leslie Bennett is portrayed by Nika King.
- Georgia “Gia” Bennett, Rue’s younger sister, is played by Storm Reid.
- Jules Vaughn, a transgender woman who moves to East Highland and begins a stormy relationship with Rue, is portrayed by Hunter Schafer.
- Christopher “Chris” McKay, played by Algee Smith (season 1; guest appearance in season 2), is a teenage football player and Cassie’s ex-boyfriend who struggles to fit in at college.
- Cassandra “Cassie” Howard, Lexi’s older sister and McKay’s ex-girlfriend with a notorious sexual past that still haunts her, is played by Sydney Sweeney.
- Trouble Don’t Last Always’s Ali Muhammed (Colman Domingo; recurrent seasons 1-2) is a heroin addict in recovery who frequently talks at Rue’s Narcotics Anonymous sessions and eventually becomes her sponsor.
- Ashtray O’Neill, played by Javon “Wanna” Walton (season 2; recurring season 1), is Fez’s unofficial “little brother” and a heroin dealer. Austin Abrams plays Kat’s love interest, Ethan Daley (season 2; recurrent season 1).
- Rue’s new “friend” Elliot, played by Dominic Fike (season 2–present), stands between her and Jules.
So, Where To Watch Euphoria?
Season 2 of Euphoria premiered its first episode on January 9, 2022, at 9 p.m. EST on HBO Max. The following episodes were shown on the platform every Sunday at the same time. The finale, which aired on February 27, 2022, was the eighth and final episode.
Fans in the UK received the episodes at the same same time as those in the US. However, due to the significant time difference, episodes air on Mondays at 2 am on NOW and Sky Atlantic. On the same site where they streamed season 1, viewers could still choose to view new episodes whenever it was convenient for them.
