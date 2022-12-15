Where To Watch Lord Of War In 2022: What Is The Name Of All Cast Members?

The international armaments trade is the focus of Lord of War, a crime drama released in 2005. With Nicolas Cage as the title character, this Andrew Niccol-penned and -the directed film depicts the activities of a fictional international armaments dealer, Yuri Orlov (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent). Let’s dig deep into Where To Watch Lord Of War?
In the film, Orlov sees a mob hit and realizes that he can make a lot of money as a gun runner if he travels the world. Yuri and his brother and business partner Vitaly (Jared Leto, Morbius) attract the attention of Interpol, specifically that of Interpol agent Jack Valentine, as they become more prolific and create connections (Ethan Hawke, The Black Phone).
After the prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia resulted in the release of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner, interest in the film surged. As stated by BBC News (opens in new tab), Bout was one of the real-life characters who served as inspiration for the film.
Here’s where you can discover Lord of War online right this second.
Lord Of War Plot
Set in the world of international arms dealing, LORD OF WAR is an action-adventure novel.
Yuri Orlov, a Russian arms salesman, travels the world in this biopic (NICOLAS CAGE). The dogged pursuit of an Interpol agent (ETHAN HAWKE), Yuri’s business rivals, and even some of his customers, who include some of the world’s most prominent tyrants, through some of the harshest war zones is a constant challenge for Yuri. At last, Yuri has to deal with his own internal demons.
Source: Youtube
Yuri Orlov (Nicolas Cage) finds his destiny as a weapons salesman in the early 1980s. He actually is selling them. Orlov, the son of Russian immigrants, leverages his natural charisma and financial acumen to become a major player in the black market weaponry trade.
He uses his wealth to woo the lady of his dreams (played by Bridget Moynahan), but in the process, he destroys her life and that of his brother (Jared Leto) in the process of doing what he loves. Meanwhile, an Interpol agent (Ethan Hawke) is hot on his trail around the world. Let’s dig deep into Where To Watch Lord Of War?
Where To Watch Lord Of War?
The Lord of War series premiered on HBO Max, a streaming service owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, and is currently accessible to view.
The Opinion of What to Watch With hit shows like “House of the Dragon,” “Westworld,” and “Succession” (among many others), HBO Max is a top streaming option. Not only does it hold a wide variety of library titles, like Lord of War, but it also hosts the entire Warner Bros. film library.
If you’re not already an HBO subscriber, you can choose between two HBO Max packages: the ad-supported plan, which costs $9.99 per month ($99.99 per year), and the ad-free option, which costs an extra $5 per month ($14.99 per year) and includes 4K resolution and the ability to download content to watch offline.
Before you commit to a new streaming service, we highly recommend checking out our streaming specials guide to see if you can save money.
Where And How To Watch “Lord Of War” In The Uk?
Netflix users may now watch Lord of War. The streaming platform probably doesn’t require much introduction, being one of the most popular out there and providing access to thousands of movies and TV shows, including many fan favorites like Stranger Things, Wednesday, Bridgerton, and The Crown.
In case you haven’t heard, Netflix offers a variety of subscription tiers, including ad-supported options, for those who are interested in signing up.
The ad-supported plan is available for $6.99/£4.99 per month, while Netflix’s basic package costs $9.99/£6.99 per month; the Standard package is available for $15.49/£10.99 per month, and the Premium plan is now available for $19.99/£15.99 per month.
Lord Of War Cast
- Nicolas Cage as Yuri Orlov (largely based on the exploits of international arms dealer Viktor Bout)
- Ethan Hawke as Interpol Agent Jack Valentine
- Jared Leto as Vitaly Orlov
- Bridget Moynahan as Ava Fontaine
- Eamonn Walker as André Baptiste Sr. (largely based on former President of Liberia, Charles Taylor)
- Sammi Rotibi as André Baptiste Jr. (largely based on Charles Taylor’s son Chuckie)
- Ian Holm as Simeon Weisz (mostly based on Sarkis Soghanalian)
- Eugene Lazarev as General Dmitri Volkov
